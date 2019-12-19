Cabinet ditches land reform fund and other land panel recommendations
Cabinet has rejected several recommendations made by the presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture.
Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza says some recommendations were set aside because they either overlapped with an existing policy or require further investigation.
Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation.
Didiza says the government's existing resources and budget allocation can be used to address the required funds for land reform.
As it stands, we actually don't think that the setting up of a fund will address the issue of land reform.Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reform
In July, the advisory panel on land reform and agriculture submitted a report advising the government on how to fix the land reform process.
The panel made a total of 73 recommendations. d 60 of the recommendations were endorsed and supported by Cabinet.
We felt some of the recommendations couldn't be supported, not because the issues raised are not important, but because some of them are already matters that the government is dealing with.Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reform
Other recommendations need further investigation.Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reform
Listen to the discussion with Minister Thoko Didiza:
