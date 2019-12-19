Greyton fire went like a freight train, it was moving so fast - town resident

At least one home and two farm buildings have been destroyed following a devastating blaze that lasted over a week in Greyton.

The wildfire burnt through more than 16,000 hectares of land and Overberg authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage.

It's believed the fire was started by two children in an act of malicious ignition, according to Overberg mayor, Andries Franken,

Angelo D'Ambrosio, a CapeTalk contributor and Greyton resident, says some animals were lost in the fire, particularly on Blue Hippo farm.

He says the entire town was engulfed in smoke.

The fire burnt all the way to the edge of the town. Angelo D'Ambrosio

The town was black with smoke. It was scary. There were flames bigger than my house. Angelo D'Ambrosio

The fire went like a freight train. It was moving so fast. The devastation that it caused was unbelievable. Angelo D'Ambrosio

D'Ambrosio has commended the Overberg authorities who he says were masterful in the management of the fire.

Listen to the chilling eyewitness account: