Former Eskom managers arrested and a power station fire - the drama continues

The Hawks today arrested two former Eskom senior managers for fraud, corruption, and money laundering at the Kusile Power Station amounting to R745 million.

The elite investigating unit also arrested two business directors and representatives of seven companies.

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out at Majuba Power Station is being investigated.

The cost overrruns at Kusile have been alarming. The debt that Eskom faces at the moment is debt raised by some of these capital projects. Chris Yelland - energy analyst, investigative editor and MD at EE Publishers.

I have heard that Eskom has authorised emergency procurement by road. Chris Yelland - analyst, investigative editor and MD at EE Publishers.

Listen to the interview below.

