Commission to close EC initiation schools where young men died
The CRL Rights Commission will shut down initiation schools in four areas in the Eastern Cape where initiates died this season.
More than 20 young men have died at initiation schools in the province since last month.
RELATED: EC initiation deaths rise to 22: 'Parents and criminals part of problem'
The CRL says the affected schools should be suspended for a year so that all compliance issues can be dealt with, reports EWN's Thando Kubheka.
The announcement was made during a media briefing on Thursday.
The commission wants the boys who are currently at the affected schools to be removed immediately and taken to places of safety.
The suspension has been put in place for a year until the schools address all the compliance issues.Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
They are concerned about the continued death of initiates and the kidnapping and abduction of children to illegal initiation schools.Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
The commission says most of these [initiate] deaths happen at illegal or bogus schools that do not follow guidelines.Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
The commission has called on traditional leaders and the health department to help protect and preserve the lives of initiates.
Listen to the EWN update:
More from Local
Proposed West Coast wind farm could jeopardise tourism, says Peter Pickford
The environmental author and photographer is one of the people trying to stop the development of a wind farm along the West Coast.Read More
Sanef vows to get to the bottom of eNCA allegations by journo Samkele Maseko
Sanef has requested a meeting with the leadership at eNCA's newsroom following allegations of censorship and misconduct.Read More
'More court orders on the cards for outstanding traffic fines under Aarto Act'
Traffic officials will clamp down on unpaid fines when the controversial Aarto laws come into effect in June 2020, says Fines4U.Read More
Changing initiation practices seen as 'people who want to sully the culture'
Gender Equality Commissioner and Sowetan columnist Mbuyiselo Botha talks about alternatives to prevent initiation deaths.Read More
Fire set by kids cost R50 million to fight, says Overberg Municipality mayor
The fire in the Overberg area has been contained with no lives lost and limited property says mayor, Andries Franken.Read More
SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy’s leg
A 17-year-old bodybuilder told SPCA officials that he had broken the dog's leg to test his strength. He now faces criminal charges.Read More
Appeal court awards Michael Komape’s family R1.4m in damages
Section 27 took the Education Dept to court on behalf of Komape’s family after the boy fell into a pit toilet and drowned in 2014.Read More
Finuala Dowling on her latest novel exploring the fault lines of a university
'Okay, Okay, Okay' may be set on a fictitious campus, but the parallels with recent tumultuous events at UCT are clear.Read More
Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim
Blue Rock management has released a media statement to give their side of the story following a tragic drowning at the water park.Read More
SCA grants wife killer Jason Rohde bail while he waits to appeal conviction
EWN's Shamiela Fisher reports that Rohde could be released on bail on Thursday already.Read More