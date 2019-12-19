Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:25
2019 State of South Africa’s Software Developers Nation survey
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephen Van Der Heijden - Vice President for Growth at OfferZen
Today at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
SANEF on ENCA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sbu Ngalwa
Today at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rich Mnisi - Designer
Today at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Today at 08:43
Krismis Kocktails
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caitlin Hill - Niche Brands Ambassador for Rémy Cointreau South Africa
Tomorrow at 06:50
Health Feature: What are the common reasons for drowning at the beach?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)
Greg Bertish - President of Clifton surf lifesaving club
Tomorrow at 07:10
What eNCA vs Samkelo Maseko tells us about the state of media in SA
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ian Machon - Owner of MCQP
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Mergers in the motoring industry
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor of Business Day motoring
Commission to close EC initiation schools where young men died

19 December 2019 4:52 PM
by
Tags:
CRL Rights Commission
illegal initiation schools
initiate deaths
At least 22 young men have died at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape and the CRL Rights Commission has declared suspensions.

The CRL Rights Commission will shut down initiation schools in four areas in the Eastern Cape where initiates died this season.

More than 20 young men have died at initiation schools in the province since last month.

RELATED: EC initiation deaths rise to 22: 'Parents and criminals part of problem'

The CRL says the affected schools should be suspended for a year so that all compliance issues can be dealt with, reports EWN's Thando Kubheka.

The announcement was made during a media briefing on Thursday.

The commission wants the boys who are currently at the affected schools to be removed immediately and taken to places of safety.

The suspension has been put in place for a year until the schools address all the compliance issues.

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

They are concerned about the continued death of initiates and the kidnapping and abduction of children to illegal initiation schools.

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

The commission says most of these [initiate] deaths happen at illegal or bogus schools that do not follow guidelines.

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

The commission has called on traditional leaders and the health department to help protect and preserve the lives of initiates.

Listen to the EWN update:


More from Local

130520WindFarm.jpg

Proposed West Coast wind farm could jeopardise tourism, says Peter Pickford

19 December 2019 5:41 PM

The environmental author and photographer is one of the people trying to stop the development of a wind farm along the West Coast.

Samkele Maseko

Sanef vows to get to the bottom of eNCA allegations by journo Samkele Maseko

19 December 2019 2:08 PM

Sanef has requested a meeting with the leadership at eNCA's newsroom following allegations of censorship and misconduct.

180329western-cape-roadblocksjpg

'More court orders on the cards for outstanding traffic fines under Aarto Act'

19 December 2019 12:47 PM

Traffic officials will clamp down on unpaid fines when the controversial Aarto laws come into effect in June 2020, says Fines4U.

c5c511ca-3b9b-43dd-9d98-441efb47d787.jpg

Changing initiation practices seen as 'people who want to sully the culture'

19 December 2019 10:11 AM

Gender Equality Commissioner and Sowetan columnist Mbuyiselo Botha talks about alternatives to prevent initiation deaths.

190126fire-botrivierjpg

Fire set by kids cost R50 million to fight, says Overberg Municipality mayor

19 December 2019 8:39 AM

The fire in the Overberg area has been contained with no lives lost and limited property says mayor, Andries Franken.

spca-roverjpg

SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy’s leg

18 December 2019 6:04 PM

A 17-year-old bodybuilder told SPCA officials that he had broken the dog's leg to test his strength. He now faces criminal charges.

Judge courts justice judgment law legal 123rflegal 123rflaw 123rfpolitics 123rf

Appeal court awards Michael Komape’s family R1.4m in damages

18 December 2019 5:32 PM

Section 27 took the Education Dept to court on behalf of Komape’s family after the boy fell into a pit toilet and drowned in 2014.

finuala-dowlingjpg

Finuala Dowling on her latest novel exploring the fault lines of a university

18 December 2019 4:32 PM

'Okay, Okay, Okay' may be set on a fictitious campus, but the parallels with recent tumultuous events at UCT are clear.

blue-rock-facebook-imagejpg

Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim

18 December 2019 3:22 PM

Blue Rock management has released a media statement to give their side of the story following a tragic drowning at the water park.

27022019 Jason Rohde 02

SCA grants wife killer Jason Rohde bail while he waits to appeal conviction

18 December 2019 3:08 PM

EWN's Shamiela Fisher reports that Rohde could be released on bail on Thursday already.

EWN Highlights

Trump seeks rapid exoneration in Senate after impeachment

19 December 2019 7:26 PM

Trucks bring in 90,000 litres of water to drought-stricken Karoo

19 December 2019 6:53 PM

With a 'radical' agenda, Johnson sets sights on quick Brexit

19 December 2019 5:49 PM

