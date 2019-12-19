Commission to close EC initiation schools where young men died

The CRL Rights Commission will shut down initiation schools in four areas in the Eastern Cape where initiates died this season.

More than 20 young men have died at initiation schools in the province since last month.

The CRL says the affected schools should be suspended for a year so that all compliance issues can be dealt with, reports EWN's Thando Kubheka.

The announcement was made during a media briefing on Thursday.

The commission wants the boys who are currently at the affected schools to be removed immediately and taken to places of safety.

The suspension has been put in place for a year until the schools address all the compliance issues. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

They are concerned about the continued death of initiates and the kidnapping and abduction of children to illegal initiation schools. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

The commission says most of these [initiate] deaths happen at illegal or bogus schools that do not follow guidelines. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

The commission has called on traditional leaders and the health department to help protect and preserve the lives of initiates.

