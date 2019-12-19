John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 December 2019
Here are John's picks for the week:
-
Night Fire by Michael Connelly
-
Girl by Edna O’Brien
-
Why Dylan Matters by Richard F Thomas
-
Bowie’s Books by John O’ Connell
-
Breaking and Mending by Joanna Cannon
-
Gotta Get Theroux This by Louis Theroux
Listen to John's full book review below:
