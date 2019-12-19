Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 December 2019

19 December 2019 4:59 PM
by
Tags:
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review
book picks
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Here are John's picks for the week:

RELATED: I make it up as I go along, says Jack Reacher author Lee Child

  • Night Fire by Michael Connelly

  • Girl by Edna O’Brien

  • Why Dylan Matters by Richard F Thomas

  • Bowie’s Books by John O’ Connell

  • Breaking and Mending by Joanna Cannon

  • Gotta Get Theroux This by Louis Theroux

Listen to John's full book review below:


More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

book-pagesjpg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019

6 December 2019 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King.

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 29 November 2019

29 November 2019 4:39 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

book-reading-literaturejpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 22 November 2019

22 November 2019 5:15 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 November 2019

15 November 2019 4:42 PM

Here are John's four picks for the week.

BOOKS pexels-photo-264635jpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 8 November 2019

8 November 2019 5:04 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new thriller.

BOOKS pexels-photo-264635jpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 18 October 2019

18 October 2019 5:06 PM

Book-a-holic and CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 October 2019

11 October 2019 4:53 PM

John Maytham's three book picks for the week.

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 4 October 2019

4 October 2019 4:48 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week.

books.jpg

John Maytham's Book Review: 27 September 2019

27 September 2019 1:27 PM

Take a listen tho John's three book picks for the week.

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 September 2019

20 September 2019 6:12 PM

John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including the latest offering from best-selling author Margaret Atwood.

