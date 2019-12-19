SA's 2019 Economic Review - not all bad news

It's time for SA's 2019 Economic Review.

Dr Adrian Saville - Founder & Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers, feels that it's not all bad news.

Repair is a work in progress - and there is important evidence of institutional recovery.

There's a fair degree of glumness about state-owned institutions - most notably Eskom and SAA, which is understandable. But I think what's happening here is the slow J-curve. Dr Adrian Saville, Founder & Chief Executive - Cannon Asset Managers

You don't leap out of bed in rude health after you've been taken through the SA experience. It was a decade that was dished out. Dr Adrian Saville, Founder & Chief Executive - Cannon Asset Managers

