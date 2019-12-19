How do we make investment decisions in weird times?

It's been a year of financial insecurity and there's no knowing if or when it will end.

Many investors are stunned into inaction.

How, in the absence of a crystal ball, can one make any sensible decision about your future?

Warren Ingram, wealth manager, shares advice on The Money Show.

It is interesting how much money is flowing out of unit trusts that invest in shares - equity funds. And how much money is flowing out of balanced funds. It is all going into cash funds. That tells you a lot about the state of investors right now. Unfortunately they are chasing cash - and not necessarily looking forward with an element of rationality. Warren Ingram, wealth manager

This has been an even bigger pig of a year. Warren Ingram, wealth manager

