Proposed West Coast wind farm could jeopardise tourism, says Peter Pickford
Interest groups along the West Coast are objecting to a massive new wind energy project destined for the Vredenburg, Paternoster, Britannia Bay area.
The proposed Boulders Wind Farm development will consist of 45 turbines standing 165m high.
Critics say the wind farm will be an eyesore along the scenic West Coast Peninsula, possibly affecting tourism and property values.
Acclaimed wildlife photographer and environmental author, Peter Pickford who lives in the area, believes the project could jeopardise the tourism industry.
Pickford says not enough research has been conducted about the potentially detrimental impact of the wind farm, despite an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report which was conducted by a consultancy firm.
While he supports alternative energy sources, Pickford maintains that there are alternative sites that would be more suitable for the wind farm.
He says the wind turbines will be visible for a distance of 90 kilometres along the coast and 60 kilometres inland.
The towers are 165 metres high. The blades nearly 90 metres in circumference.Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer
We're seeing that rash and ill-considered decisions are being made, particularly with wind energy. This is why I am challenging the Boulders wind farm.Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer
I feel that there are some considerations that haven't been made and that need to be taken very seriously.Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Commission to close EC initiation schools where young men died
At least 22 young men have died at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape and the CRL Rights Commission has declared suspensions.Read More
Sanef vows to get to the bottom of eNCA allegations by journo Samkele Maseko
Sanef has requested a meeting with the leadership at eNCA's newsroom following allegations of censorship and misconduct.Read More
'More court orders on the cards for outstanding traffic fines under Aarto Act'
Traffic officials will clamp down on unpaid fines when the controversial Aarto laws come into effect in June 2020, says Fines4U.Read More
Changing initiation practices seen as 'people who want to sully the culture'
Gender Equality Commissioner and Sowetan columnist Mbuyiselo Botha talks about alternatives to prevent initiation deaths.Read More
Fire set by kids cost R50 million to fight, says Overberg Municipality mayor
The fire in the Overberg area has been contained with no lives lost and limited property says mayor, Andries Franken.Read More
SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy’s leg
A 17-year-old bodybuilder told SPCA officials that he had broken the dog's leg to test his strength. He now faces criminal charges.Read More
Appeal court awards Michael Komape’s family R1.4m in damages
Section 27 took the Education Dept to court on behalf of Komape’s family after the boy fell into a pit toilet and drowned in 2014.Read More
Finuala Dowling on her latest novel exploring the fault lines of a university
'Okay, Okay, Okay' may be set on a fictitious campus, but the parallels with recent tumultuous events at UCT are clear.Read More
Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim
Blue Rock management has released a media statement to give their side of the story following a tragic drowning at the water park.Read More
SCA grants wife killer Jason Rohde bail while he waits to appeal conviction
EWN's Shamiela Fisher reports that Rohde could be released on bail on Thursday already.Read More
More from Business
How do we make investment decisions in weird times?
How do we make investment decisions in weird times? Some personal finance advice from a wealth manager.Read More
Investec celebrates handover of homes to those who need it most
Investec has handed over 3 600 debt-free homes to poorer South Africans.Read More
SA's 2019 Economic Review - not all bad news
It's time for The Money Show's review of South Africa's economy. According to this analyst, there's hope.Read More
Former Eskom managers arrested and a power station fire - the drama continues
A fire at Majuba power station has marred good news that former top Eskom managers have been arrested.Read More
PIC Commission sends its report to President Ramaphosa - what now ?
The Public Investment Corporation report has been sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa. What happens now?Read More
2 former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says it involves a contract that was signed using dubious means.Read More
FNB life insurance gets praise for doing what all life insurers should be doing
In this edition, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a happy ending story.Read More
MTN awards reward good monitoring practice in the non-profit sector
What is the aim of the MTN awards for social change?Read More
The retail sector is trying to cope with the eye of an economic storm
The South African retail sector is having to keep head above water in the eye of the current economic storm.Read More
How to find the size that fits you
It should be a simple task, but clothing sizes can make a purchase complicated.Read More