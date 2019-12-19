Proposed West Coast wind farm could jeopardise tourism, says Peter Pickford

Interest groups along the West Coast are objecting to a massive new wind energy project destined for the Vredenburg, Paternoster, Britannia Bay area.

The proposed Boulders Wind Farm development will consist of 45 turbines standing 165m high.

Critics say the wind farm will be an eyesore along the scenic West Coast Peninsula, possibly affecting tourism and property values.

Acclaimed wildlife photographer and environmental author, Peter Pickford who lives in the area, believes the project could jeopardise the tourism industry.

Pickford says not enough research has been conducted about the potentially detrimental impact of the wind farm, despite an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report which was conducted by a consultancy firm.

While he supports alternative energy sources, Pickford maintains that there are alternative sites that would be more suitable for the wind farm.

He says the wind turbines will be visible for a distance of 90 kilometres along the coast and 60 kilometres inland.

The towers are 165 metres high. The blades nearly 90 metres in circumference. Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer

We're seeing that rash and ill-considered decisions are being made, particularly with wind energy. This is why I am challenging the Boulders wind farm. Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer

I feel that there are some considerations that haven't been made and that need to be taken very seriously. Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer

