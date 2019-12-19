Investec celebrates handover of homes to those who need it most
One festive feel-good story as the year draws to a close, comes from Investec.
The company has handed over the title deeds to 3 600 homes to those who need it most - debt free.
Danni Dixon, Head of Marketing at Investec SA, tells the Money Show how the deal came about.
Most of the people who own these homes are grandparents - they have grandchildren still living with them. It was just the right thing to do.Danni Dixon, Head of Marketing - Investec
Listen to the interview below.
This article first appeared on 702
