One festive feel-good story as the year draws to a close, comes from Investec.

The company has handed over the title deeds to 3 600 homes to those who need it most - debt free.

Danni Dixon, Head of Marketing at Investec SA, tells the Money Show how the deal came about.

Most of the people who own these homes are grandparents - they have grandchildren still living with them. It was just the right thing to do. Danni Dixon, Head of Marketing - Investec

Investec Bank logo. Picture: www.Investec.co.za

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : Investec celebrates handover of homes to those who need it most