Today at 10:08
Huawei - 5G Ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Malte Zeeck - DW Berlin Correspondent
Today at 10:33
Safety and Security with the CCID
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mo Hendricks - CCID Safety and Security Manager
Today at 10:45
Former Eskom Head Honchos arrested
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pieter-Louise Myburgh - Investigative Journalist
Today at 11:05
Defining 2019 with John Sanei
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Sanei - Author, Speaker and Trend Specialist
Today at 11:32
Christmas Trends
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pauline King - Co-Founder of The Christmas Shop
Today at 11:45
The Finance week that was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Tomorrow at 06:50
Health Feature: What are the common reasons for drowning at the beach?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)
Greg Bertish - President of Clifton surf lifesaving club
Tomorrow at 07:10
What eNCA vs Samkelo Maseko tells us about the state of media in SA
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ian Machon - Owner of MCQP
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Mergers in the motoring industry
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor of Business Day motoring
No Items to show
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef

20 December 2019 8:23 AM
by
SA Editors' Forum's Sbu Ngalwa weighs in on the backlash around 24-hour news channel eNCA and former reporter Samkele Maseko.

A storm has blown up around the resignation of eNCA political reporter Samkele Maseko.

The 24-hour news channel decided not to cover the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national conference in support of banned Daily Maverick, and Maseko claims he was at the conference and not informed of the decision.

Maseko then alleged that eNCA political editor, Kanthan Pillay censored stories in the newsroom.

Pillay has since apologised for his tweet about rats swimming towards a sinking ship, which sparked the outrage.

Sbu Ngalwa South African Editors' Forum Management Committee Member, Sbu Ngalwa talks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns around the censoring of journalists, who report in ethical and responsible ways.

Ngalwa says Sanef is not involved in the labour dispute between employer and employee, but rather focus on issues of censorship allegations.

Our concerns are around media ethics and media freedom.

Sbu Ngalwa, Management Committee Member - South African Editors' Forum

Maseko alleges Pillay censored his stories on the South African Airways (SAA) as well as those involving Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

While we all have our biases and viewpoints, we believe as journalists it is important to be fair and balanced.

Sbu Ngalwa, Management Committee Member - South African Editors' Forum

He says alongside Sanef's investigation, eNCA's Jeremy Maggs has told the forum the news channel will be conducting its own probe.

We are also concerned about the role of Kanthan Pillay, because all along, eNCA has not been forthcoming with what his role was, and now we find out that he is news editor.

Sbu Ngalwa, Management Committee Member - South African Editors' Forum

Now we find out he is the news editor, and that is concerning because Pillay was the leader of a political party that contested the elections.

Sbu Ngalwa, Management Committee Member - South African Editors' Forum

He calls on media houses to be more aware of public perceptions and preserving the integrity of the press.

Who is brought into newsroom matters, he says.

In the case of someone clearly politically aligned, writing as a columnist where these affiliations are clear is acceptable, but as the role of a news editor is not acceptable, he suggests.

Listen to the interview below:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
