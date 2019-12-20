Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef
A storm has blown up around the resignation of eNCA political reporter Samkele Maseko.
The 24-hour news channel decided not to cover the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national conference in support of banned Daily Maverick, and Maseko claims he was at the conference and not informed of the decision.
Maseko then alleged that eNCA political editor, Kanthan Pillay censored stories in the newsroom.
Pillay has since apologised for his tweet about rats swimming towards a sinking ship, which sparked the outrage.
Sbu Ngalwa South African Editors' Forum Management Committee Member, Sbu Ngalwa talks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns around the censoring of journalists, who report in ethical and responsible ways.
Ngalwa says Sanef is not involved in the labour dispute between employer and employee, but rather focus on issues of censorship allegations.
Our concerns are around media ethics and media freedom.Sbu Ngalwa, Management Committee Member - South African Editors' Forum
Maseko alleges Pillay censored his stories on the South African Airways (SAA) as well as those involving Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.
While we all have our biases and viewpoints, we believe as journalists it is important to be fair and balanced.Sbu Ngalwa, Management Committee Member - South African Editors' Forum
He says alongside Sanef's investigation, eNCA's Jeremy Maggs has told the forum the news channel will be conducting its own probe.
We are also concerned about the role of Kanthan Pillay, because all along, eNCA has not been forthcoming with what his role was, and now we find out that he is news editor.Sbu Ngalwa, Management Committee Member - South African Editors' Forum
Now we find out he is the news editor, and that is concerning because Pillay was the leader of a political party that contested the elections.Sbu Ngalwa, Management Committee Member - South African Editors' Forum
He calls on media houses to be more aware of public perceptions and preserving the integrity of the press.
Who is brought into newsroom matters, he says.
In the case of someone clearly politically aligned, writing as a columnist where these affiliations are clear is acceptable, but as the role of a news editor is not acceptable, he suggests.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
Cabinet ditches land reform fund and other land panel recommendations
Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation.Read More
Former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says it involves a contract that was signed using dubious means.Read More
[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom
A fire started at the Majuba Power Station incline conveyor belt system at 3pm Wednesday afternoon causing a coal silo to burn.Read More
EC initiation deaths rise to 22: 'Parents and criminals part of problem'
EC House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana says criminals are capitalising on loopholes in current legislation.Read More
Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter
The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
'Locals won't tolerate City building emergency shelters for foreign nationals'
Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith says the refugee accommodation is DHA function, but it is not stepping up.Read More
Early release of prisoners could be political move, says criminal reform expert
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and jailed King Dalindyebo are among the prisoners granted a special remission of sentence.Read More
EFF will be more radical as it prepares for 2021 municipal elections - Mathekga
Dr Ralph Mathekga says the EFF has emerged from its elective conference ready to crank up the heat and escalate its radical agenda.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More