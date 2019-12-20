Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef

A storm has blown up around the resignation of eNCA political reporter Samkele Maseko.

The 24-hour news channel decided not to cover the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national conference in support of banned Daily Maverick, and Maseko claims he was at the conference and not informed of the decision.

Maseko then alleged that eNCA political editor, Kanthan Pillay censored stories in the newsroom.

Pillay has since apologised for his tweet about rats swimming towards a sinking ship, which sparked the outrage.

Sbu Ngalwa South African Editors' Forum Management Committee Member, Sbu Ngalwa talks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns around the censoring of journalists, who report in ethical and responsible ways.

Ngalwa says Sanef is not involved in the labour dispute between employer and employee, but rather focus on issues of censorship allegations.

Our concerns are around media ethics and media freedom. Sbu Ngalwa, Management Committee Member - South African Editors' Forum

Maseko alleges Pillay censored his stories on the South African Airways (SAA) as well as those involving Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

While we all have our biases and viewpoints, we believe as journalists it is important to be fair and balanced. Sbu Ngalwa, Management Committee Member - South African Editors' Forum

He says alongside Sanef's investigation, eNCA's Jeremy Maggs has told the forum the news channel will be conducting its own probe.

We are also concerned about the role of Kanthan Pillay, because all along, eNCA has not been forthcoming with what his role was, and now we find out that he is news editor. Sbu Ngalwa, Management Committee Member - South African Editors' Forum

Now we find out he is the news editor, and that is concerning because Pillay was the leader of a political party that contested the elections. Sbu Ngalwa, Management Committee Member - South African Editors' Forum

He calls on media houses to be more aware of public perceptions and preserving the integrity of the press.

Who is brought into newsroom matters, he says.

In the case of someone clearly politically aligned, writing as a columnist where these affiliations are clear is acceptable, but as the role of a news editor is not acceptable, he suggests.

Listen to the interview below: