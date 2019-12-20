Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
8 tips to really unplug and unwind over the upcoming festive break

20 December 2019 8:52 AM
by
Tags:
December Holidays
Holiday break
Destress
Here are simple tips to destress and recharge over the holidays.

How to really unplug and unwind over the festive break.

With the bulk of business activity grinding to a halt between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, Arnold February, Regional Investment Manager at Business Partners Limited – one of Africa’s leading business loan and equity providers and Gold winner of SME bank of the year (Africa) – says that this time of year presents a good opportunity to take a proper break and disconnect.

February suggests the following simple tips to really unplug and unwind over the upcoming festive break:

1. Get away and gain perspective – Sometimes, removing yourself from your place of routine is what is needed to switch off and focus on relaxing. Consider a “staycation”, or perhaps a road trip to get your mind off the daily grind.

2. Disconnect – As tempting as it might be, don’t look at your emails or check up on business activities while you are on vacation. Try to minimise time spent on mobile devices and disconnect from Wi-Fi. If you’re really worried about business emergencies, look to position one of your managers to be on standby during this period, allowing them to use their leave at another time of the year.

3. Focus on a hobby – Business owners are notoriously restless, so it’s a good idea to keep yourself busy with a new hobby as a way to unwind. Learn a new skill or perhaps dabble in restoring cars, cooking, playing music or competitive sport.

4. Get physical – Exercising releases endorphins that make you feel great, and achieving physical milestones, like running a race, can offer a great sense of reward. There are many well-known hikes in South Africa that boast beautiful scenery – and an added bonus is that most of them won’t have cellular reception, forcing you to unplug.

5. Embrace personal wellness – Use the time off to practise meditation and mindfulness, a wellness philosophy which encourages focusing on the present moment. There are tons of apps on the market you could use, such as “Headspace”, or perhaps visit a specialist counsellor for tips on better work-life balance. It is also believed that spending time with pets can help produce hormones that help with stress.

6. Cut caffeine – While coffee is considered the lifeblood of the nine-to-five grind, too much of it can damage and stain your teeth, raise your blood pressure and affect concentration levels. By reducing your intake of caffeine over the holidays, you’ll help to reset your health for the New Year.

7. Catch up on your reading – Reading is a great escape, so make the most of your downtime by finishing those books that have been collecting dust on your shelf. Podcasts and audiobooks are also a convenient way to learn about a new topic, as they allow you to multitask.

8. Quality time with friends and family – No man is an island, but busy business owners often miss out on socialising due to ongoing deadlines and burning the midnight oil. As such, try to use your vacation as an opportunity to catch up with family and friends.


