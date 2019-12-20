How clean are your hands? This school experiment has gone viral

A teacher and a behaviour specialist at the Discovery Elementary School in Idaho Falls in America conducted a month-long experiment showing the effects of children's hands on pieces of bread.

We did a science project in class this last month as flu season was starting. We took fresh bread and touched it. We did one slice untouched. One with unwashed hands. One with hand sanitizer. One with washed hands with warm water and soap. Then we decided to rub a piece on all our classroom Chromebooks. Jaralee Annice Metcalf, Behaviour specialist - Discovery Elementary School

Look at the results below:

