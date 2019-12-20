My daughter's drink was spiked at a larney CT beach club, recalls dad
A father has described the ordeal faced by his daughter after her drink was spiked at an upmarket beach club in Cape Town.
He's told CapeTalk that the drink spiking happened in the VIP section of the club on Saturday night, last weekend.
"Her drink was spiked and she ended up unresponsive and convulsing in the club at around 11pm", he shares.
His daughter was out with colleagues at the time.
He says her close friend and another patron who, who were both medical students, acted quickly to help save her life.
The young woman was admitted to Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in the city centre.
"After many worrying hours for us as her parents and her being on drips, having convulsions and erratic behaviour, flailing around on gurneys and the hospital bed as the drugs worked through her system, the doctors managed to get her condition to such a satisfactory extent to be good enough for her to be released from the hospital into our care."
My precious child was lethargic for two full days, has become withdrawn and quiet after this nightmare experience which should have been a fun evening out with colleagues.
According to the man, more people have since come forward to share similar drink spiking stories that have occurred at the same seaside club.
"How many more must it happen to before someone dies or even worse is trafficked if they are not found and treated quickly and effectively?", he asks.
The man apparently contacted the club's management to try to obtain footage from the incident, but the manager was not forthcoming.
"No apology, no compassion, no question about how she is now or anything at all", hey says.
"The club at the time of the incident also seemed nonchalant to assist, that's the general feeling. The club is surely in a way responsible for-the goings on and incidents in the club and on their premises and need to have more stringent measures in place to prevent this type of incidents."
The man has warned club-goers not to leave drinks unatteneded and to stick to closed drinks.
RELATED: Public warned to be vigilant in the CBD amid festive season influx
Meanwhile, Cape Town's mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says the family of the victim should lay a criminal charge with the Saps, if they haven't already.
He's also encouraged them to follow up for the case number and to put pressure on investigators to take action.
Smith says club-goers must always be aware of their circumstance and avoid being inebriated to the point of unconsciousness went partying in the town centre.
Take personal responsibility for your safety... Have control of where you are at and make sure that you are not fall-down drunk.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
CapeTalk has opted not to name the establishment as we have not given them the right of reply.
Listen to the discussion with Melanie Rice:
