Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries

Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019. 18 December 2019 11:05 AM
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent. 15 December 2019 11:38 AM
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for' Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA. 12 December 2019 4:58 PM
View all Sport
Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef SA Editors' Forum's Sbu Ngalwa weighs in on the backlash around 24-hour news channel eNCA and former reporter Samkele Maseko. 20 December 2019 8:23 AM
Cabinet ditches land reform fund and other land panel recommendations Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation. 19 December 2019 2:35 PM
Former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says it involves a contract that was signed using dubious means. 19 December 2019 1:33 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Booze confiscations done for beachgoers' own good, says City of Cape Town The City of Cape Town has expressed concern over the number fatal drownings this season and warns beach-goers about the laws. 20 December 2019 2:25 PM
eNCA axes news boss Kanthan Pillay Pillay was accused of editorial interference, censorship and ruling with an iron fist after a tweet thrust him into the spotlight. 20 December 2019 1:31 PM
'We took our time to verify info before announcing Shiraaz Mohamed's escape' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman (Gift of the Givers) responds to accusations that he put the kidnapped photojournalist's life in danger. 20 December 2019 1:06 PM
View all Local
8 tips to protect your immune system over the holidays Changes to routine over the holidays can compromise your health, says Pharma Dynamics Allergy and Immunity Portfolio Manager. 20 December 2019 10:00 AM
How clean are your hands? This school experiment has gone viral A US school did an experiment with slices of bread...and the results may be a bit scary. 20 December 2019 9:43 AM
5 essential holiday safety checks for your car End-of-year holidays mean long road trips for many South Africans and an alarming increase in traffic accidents and fatalities. 20 December 2019 8:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Looming Moody’s downgrade 'final nail in junk status coffin' - Mantshantsha South Africa is on the verge of junk status and Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom and other SOEs need to get their act together. 20 December 2019 12:59 PM
Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries The US government has banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei, reports news outlet Deutsche Welle. 20 December 2019 11:26 AM
How do we make investment decisions in weird times? How do we make investment decisions in weird times? Some personal finance advice from a wealth manager. 19 December 2019 8:06 PM
View all Business
Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries

The US government has banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei, reports news outlet Deutsche Welle.

China's tech giant Huawei has been banned from rolling out 5G infrastructure in four countries.

The United States, New Zealand, Australia and Japan have banned the company from rolling out its infrastructure for superfast internet.

Huawei has been caught in a global competition for the future of the world's data networks, reports Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Malte Zeeck.

RELATED: China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US

The US government has also banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei for the production of their mobile devices.

Huawei's Chairman Liang Hua has told DW that the company has to find new suppliers to buy components from.

Hua says the tech company will not have to focus on spreading their products and services in other global markets.

It throws quite a spanner in the works for a company that is the market leader in the technology but is now being prevented from globally marketing it because governments are banning their participation and roll out.

Malte Zeeck, Deutsche Welle correspondent

The US not only banned Huawei from rolling out their 5G infrastructure but also banned US suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei.

Malte Zeeck, Deutsche Welle correspondent

Listen to the in-depth coverage for more:

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
