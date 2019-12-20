Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries

China's tech giant Huawei has been banned from rolling out 5G infrastructure in four countries.

The United States, New Zealand, Australia and Japan have banned the company from rolling out its infrastructure for superfast internet.

Huawei has been caught in a global competition for the future of the world's data networks, reports Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Malte Zeeck.

The US government has also banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei for the production of their mobile devices.

Huawei's Chairman Liang Hua has told DW that the company has to find new suppliers to buy components from.

Hua says the tech company will not have to focus on spreading their products and services in other global markets.

It throws quite a spanner in the works for a company that is the market leader in the technology but is now being prevented from globally marketing it because governments are banning their participation and roll out. Malte Zeeck, Deutsche Welle correspondent

The US not only banned Huawei from rolling out their 5G infrastructure but also banned US suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei. Malte Zeeck, Deutsche Welle correspondent

