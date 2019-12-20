eNCA fires acting head of news Kanthan Pillay
JOHANNESBURG - News channel eNCA's head of news Kanthan Pillay has fallen on his sword.
Pillay, who has been condemned for likening senior journalist Samkele Maseko to a rat, after the reporter resigned from the 24-hour channel this week has been fired.
He also referred to the SABC where Maseko is headed as a “sinking ship”.
Allegations of meddling in stories were also levelled against Pillay.
eNCA has received massive backlash after Maseko alleged incidents of editorial interference by Pillay, who on Thursday was forced to apologise for his conduct.
The #Kanthanpillay apology to #SAMKELEMASEKO, #SABC and owners of #ENCA. pic.twitter.com/AEp082GDQ6— Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) December 19, 2019
But ordinary South Africans, viewers and political parties were not satisfied with his apology and demanded his sacking or resignation.
In a statement released on Friday, the 24-hour channel confirmed it has let Pillay go with immediate effect.
Editor in chief Jeremy Maggs said: “All news organisations have one currency - and that is credibility - adding that the negative attention has adversely affected eNCA's reputation.”
Pillay is a former politician who founded the capitalist party of South Africa, also known as the Purple Cow.
Questions have been asked about why he was allowed to lead a newsroom given his political affiliation.
NOTE: eNCA and KANTHAN PILLAY PART COMPANY— eNCA (@eNCA) December 20, 2019
eNCA has parted company with its Director of News Kanthan Pillay with immediate effect. This follows outrage and condemnation after a tweet he posted.
The tweet does not represent the views of e-Media Investments and the channel. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/3hH4WNvPGZ
This article first appeared on EWN : eNCA fires acting head of news Kanthan Pillay
