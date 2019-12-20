Looming Moody’s downgrade 'final nail in junk status coffin' - Mantshantsha

Financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha predicts that Moody’s will downgrade South Africa's rating to junk status in 2020.

Moody’s is the last of the big three ratings agencies to keep SA at investment grade.

Moody’s kept the country at one notch above “junk”, but has changed the outlook from stable to negative last month.

There is now a 12-to 18-month window in which a downgrade could be delivered.

Mantshantsha believes that Eskom's woes will force the rating agency to pull the trigger next year.

He says it takes roughly 12 years for a country to claw itself out of junk status.

This coming year we are going to see another downgrade and that's the final nail in junk status coffin. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

Moody's will hand out junk status to South Africa for we have failed to generate enough electricity to power up the economy. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

We have failed to arrest the crooks and we have failed to invest in the infrastructure. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

