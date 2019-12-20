'We took our time to verify info before announcing Shiraaz Mohamed's escape'

South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed. Picture: facebook.com

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of Gift of the Givers, says he didn’t put kidnapped photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed's life in danger.

Sooliman was reacting to accusations made by Shireen Mohamed, mother of Shiraaz.

Sooliman failed in his promises to free Shiraaz from his captors and bring him home to me. Shireen Mohamed

On Sunday morning, the family was shocked to hear news reports about Shiraaz's "escape" from the media, based on Gift of the Givers' press statement. We had expressly requested that this information not be shared until we received official confirmation from the authorities. Shireen Mohamed

Clement Manyathela interviewed Sooliman.

There was no premature announcement of his escape. We took our time and verified information… Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

They didn’t inform us not to make a press release. We already made a press release. Out of courtesy, we informed them of the press release after it was done… Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

After we were informed that he was safe, we informed Dirco [Department of International Relations and Cooperation]… Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

We created a WhatsApp group for the family. They specifically excluded the mother from the chatgroup… Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

