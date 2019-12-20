Booze confiscations done for beachgoers' own good, says City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has reminded locals and visitors that no alcohol is allowed at beaches and public pools.
The City's mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says alcohol confiscations are done for the safety of beach users.
Law enforcement officers encountered hostility over the long weekend when confiscated alcohol in Muizenberg.
Badroodien explains that drinking alcohol inhibits a person from responding properly in an emergency.
Alcohol has a diminishing effect on a person's ability to respond to any situation at the beach.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
There have already been 12 fatal drownings in the last month alone, Badroodien says.
Last year, there were 11 fatal drownings in total over the entire festive season.
He's reminded beach-goers that children should be supervised at all times and to always remain in designated areas.
Listen to the plea from the City:
More from Local
eNCA axes news boss Kanthan Pillay
Pillay was accused of editorial interference, censorship and ruling with an iron fist after a tweet thrust him into the spotlight.Read More
'We took our time to verify info before announcing Shiraaz Mohamed's escape'
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman (Gift of the Givers) responds to accusations that he put the kidnapped photojournalist's life in danger.Read More
eNCA fires acting head of news Kanthan Pillay
Pillay, who has been condemned for likening senior journalist Samkele Maseko to a rat, after the reporter resigned from the 24-hour channel this week has been fired.Read More
My daughter's drink was spiked at a larney CT beach club, recalls dad
She went out with colleagues on Saturday night and ended up convulsing in hospital after her drink was spiked at the seaside spot.Read More
Proposed West Coast wind farm could jeopardise tourism, says Peter Pickford
The environmental author and photographer is one of the people trying to stop the development of a wind farm along the West Coast.Read More
Commission to close EC initiation schools where young men died
At least 22 young men have died at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape and the CRL Rights Commission has declared suspensions.Read More
Sanef vows to get to the bottom of eNCA allegations by journo Samkele Maseko
Sanef has requested a meeting with the leadership at eNCA's newsroom following allegations of censorship and misconduct.Read More
'More court orders on the cards for outstanding traffic fines under Aarto Act'
Traffic officials will clamp down on unpaid fines when the controversial Aarto laws come into effect in June 2020, says Fines4U.Read More
Changing initiation practices seen as 'people who want to sully the culture'
Gender Equality Commissioner and Sowetan columnist Mbuyiselo Botha talks about alternatives to prevent initiation deaths.Read More
Fire set by kids cost R50 million to fight, says Overberg Municipality mayor
The fire in the Overberg area has been contained with no lives lost and limited property says mayor, Andries Franken.Read More