Booze confiscations done for beachgoers' own good, says City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has reminded locals and visitors that no alcohol is allowed at beaches and public pools.

The City's mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says alcohol confiscations are done for the safety of beach users.

Law enforcement officers encountered hostility over the long weekend when confiscated alcohol in Muizenberg.

Badroodien explains that drinking alcohol inhibits a person from responding properly in an emergency.

Alcohol has a diminishing effect on a person's ability to respond to any situation at the beach. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

There have already been 12 fatal drownings in the last month alone, Badroodien says.

Last year, there were 11 fatal drownings in total over the entire festive season.

He's reminded beach-goers that children should be supervised at all times and to always remain in designated areas.

Listen to the plea from the City: