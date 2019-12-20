eNCA axes news boss Kanthan Pillay
News channel eNCA has fired its head of news Kanthan Pillay.
Pillay came under fire after his tweet which referred to political journalist Samkele Maseko's move from eNCA to SABC News as "rats swimming toward a sinking ship".
The tweet prompted Maseko to reveal allegations of censorship and editorial interference by Pillay in the newsroom.
He was also accused of dictatorial tendencies by many other media professionals who have worked with him in the past.
RELATED: Sanef vows to get to the bottom of eNCA allegations by journo Samkele Maseko
"After intense overnight investigation and consultation, the channel decided it had no alternative but to end its relationship with him," eNCA said in a statement.
Pillay is a former politician who founded the capitalist party of South Africa, also known as the Purple Cow.
RELATED: Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef
UPDATE: In line with the demands of staff and the public, Kanthan Pillay is gone from eNCA and @KhayaJames' suspension has been scrapped. https://t.co/LwYLghSCig— Thembekile (@ThembiMrototo) December 20, 2019
Suspension is lifted and Kanthan Pillay is gone. Rats are delighted. What a journey 😭😭😭😭🤣🤣— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) December 20, 2019
#eNCA has parted company with its Director of News Kanthan Pillay with immediate effect.— Shahan Ramkissoon (@ShahanR) December 20, 2019
Kanthan Pillay is officially gone from eNCA. Good riddance!!— Thembekile (@ThembiMrototo) December 20, 2019
