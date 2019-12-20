eNCA axes news boss Kanthan Pillay

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
The Green Point Market is back after a decade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosheda Muller - Spokesperson at Western Cape Informal Traders Coalition
Today at 15:20
Green Point Market is back
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Debt and 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:05
School admissions policy is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Today at 16:20
England v SA test downgrade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital sports Edtior at Independent Media
Today at 16:55
Snake wrangler captures massive pregnant python
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nick Evans - Founder at KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation
Today at 17:05
Unions respond to Eskom arrests
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Road update and driving tips with Traffic Chief Kenny Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenny Africa
Today at 17:45
Whats hot on the big and small screen this festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Annzra Denita
Tomorrow at 06:05
Podcast Punt
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Health Feature: What are the common reasons for drowning at the beach?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)
Greg Bertish - President of Clifton surf lifesaving club
Tomorrow at 07:10
What eNCA and the issue of editorial interference
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ian Machon - Owner of MCQP
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Mergers in the motoring industry
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor of Business Day motoring
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019. 18 December 2019 11:05 AM
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent. 15 December 2019 11:38 AM
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for' Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA. 12 December 2019 4:58 PM
View all Sport
Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef SA Editors' Forum's Sbu Ngalwa weighs in on the backlash around 24-hour news channel eNCA and former reporter Samkele Maseko. 20 December 2019 8:23 AM
Cabinet ditches land reform fund and other land panel recommendations Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation. 19 December 2019 2:35 PM
Former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says it involves a contract that was signed using dubious means. 19 December 2019 1:33 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Booze confiscations done for beachgoers' own good, says City of Cape Town The City of Cape Town has expressed concern over the number fatal drownings this season and warns beach-goers about the laws. 20 December 2019 2:25 PM
eNCA axes news boss Kanthan Pillay Pillay was accused of editorial interference, censorship and ruling with an iron fist after a tweet thrust him into the spotlight. 20 December 2019 1:31 PM
'We took our time to verify info before announcing Shiraaz Mohamed's escape' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman (Gift of the Givers) responds to accusations that he put the kidnapped photojournalist's life in danger. 20 December 2019 1:06 PM
View all Local
8 tips to protect your immune system over the holidays Changes to routine over the holidays can compromise your health, says Pharma Dynamics Allergy and Immunity Portfolio Manager. 20 December 2019 10:00 AM
How clean are your hands? This school experiment has gone viral A US school did an experiment with slices of bread...and the results may be a bit scary. 20 December 2019 9:43 AM
5 essential holiday safety checks for your car End-of-year holidays mean long road trips for many South Africans and an alarming increase in traffic accidents and fatalities. 20 December 2019 8:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Looming Moody’s downgrade 'final nail in junk status coffin' - Mantshantsha South Africa is on the verge of junk status and Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom and other SOEs need to get their act together. 20 December 2019 12:59 PM
Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries The US government has banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei, reports news outlet Deutsche Welle. 20 December 2019 11:26 AM
How do we make investment decisions in weird times? How do we make investment decisions in weird times? Some personal finance advice from a wealth manager. 19 December 2019 8:06 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

eNCA axes news boss Kanthan Pillay

20 December 2019 1:31 PM
by
Tags:
ENCA
Samkele Maseko
Kanthan Pillay
news channel
Pillay was accused of editorial interference, censorship and ruling with an iron fist after a tweet thrust him into the spotlight.

News channel eNCA has fired its head of news Kanthan Pillay.

Pillay came under fire after his tweet which referred to political journalist Samkele Maseko's move from eNCA to SABC News as "rats swimming toward a sinking ship".

The tweet prompted Maseko to reveal allegations of censorship and editorial interference by Pillay in the newsroom.

He was also accused of dictatorial tendencies by many other media professionals who have worked with him in the past.

RELATED: Sanef vows to get to the bottom of eNCA allegations by journo Samkele Maseko

"After intense overnight investigation and consultation, the channel decided it had no alternative but to end its relationship with him," eNCA said in a statement.

Pillay is a former politician who founded the capitalist party of South Africa, also known as the Purple Cow.

RELATED: Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef


20 December 2019 1:31 PM
by
Tags:
ENCA
Samkele Maseko
Kanthan Pillay
news channel

More from Local

141226police.jpg

Booze confiscations done for beachgoers' own good, says City of Cape Town

20 December 2019 2:25 PM

The City of Cape Town has expressed concern over the number fatal drownings this season and warns beach-goers about the laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170114shiraaz-mohamedjpg

'We took our time to verify info before announcing Shiraaz Mohamed's escape'

20 December 2019 1:06 PM

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman (Gift of the Givers) responds to accusations that he put the kidnapped photojournalist's life in danger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

192012pillaygif

eNCA fires acting head of news Kanthan Pillay

20 December 2019 12:58 PM

Pillay, who has been condemned for likening senior journalist Samkele Maseko to a rat, after the reporter resigned from the 24-hour channel this week has been fired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-whiskey-booze-drink-partyjpg

My daughter's drink was spiked at a larney CT beach club, recalls dad

20 December 2019 10:38 AM

She went out with colleagues on Saturday night and ended up convulsing in hospital after her drink was spiked at the seaside spot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130520WindFarm.jpg

Proposed West Coast wind farm could jeopardise tourism, says Peter Pickford

19 December 2019 5:41 PM

The environmental author and photographer is one of the people trying to stop the development of a wind farm along the West Coast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141203mbizana.jpg

Commission to close EC initiation schools where young men died

19 December 2019 4:52 PM

At least 22 young men have died at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape and the CRL Rights Commission has declared suspensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samkele Maseko

Sanef vows to get to the bottom of eNCA allegations by journo Samkele Maseko

19 December 2019 2:08 PM

Sanef has requested a meeting with the leadership at eNCA's newsroom following allegations of censorship and misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180329western-cape-roadblocksjpg

'More court orders on the cards for outstanding traffic fines under Aarto Act'

19 December 2019 12:47 PM

Traffic officials will clamp down on unpaid fines when the controversial Aarto laws come into effect in June 2020, says Fines4U.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

c5c511ca-3b9b-43dd-9d98-441efb47d787.jpg

Changing initiation practices seen as 'people who want to sully the culture'

19 December 2019 10:11 AM

Gender Equality Commissioner and Sowetan columnist Mbuyiselo Botha talks about alternatives to prevent initiation deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190126fire-botrivierjpg

Fire set by kids cost R50 million to fight, says Overberg Municipality mayor

19 December 2019 8:39 AM

The fire in the Overberg area has been contained with no lives lost and limited property says mayor, Andries Franken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

My daughter's drink was spiked at a larney CT beach club, recalls dad

Local

Looming Moody’s downgrade 'final nail in junk status coffin' - Mantshantsha

Business

'We took our time to verify info before announcing Shiraaz Mohamed's escape'

Local

EWN Highlights

Parliament's Cogta committee wants initiation deaths investigated

20 December 2019 2:37 PM

WC wildfires: 6 firefighters admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation

20 December 2019 1:17 PM

Train on fire at Prasa Braamfontein depot, no injuries reported

20 December 2019 1:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA