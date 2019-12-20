Meet the captain who led SA's women's ice hockey team to victory at world champs
South Africa's women’s ice hockey team were crowned world champs in division three at the International Ice Hockey Federation‘s World Championship in Bulgaria last week.
It's the first time SA has achieved this level of success in 13 years of competing at the tournament.
The win now means that our team will be elevated to the second division of the sport.
The team's captain, Donne van Doesburgh, says the victory is a significant one because the squad had limited experience with international competitions.
Doesburgh has been playing for the national team since she was 15 and has been captain for the past seven years.
Aside from leading her squad to gold, Doesburgh was personally recognised as the best defender at the tournament.
She says the team will now have to focus on upping their game even more to maintain their spot in the second division.
We did a lot of preparation for this tournament, but we are going to have to really ramp it up if we want to stay in that division and actually compete.Donne van Doesburgh, Captain - South African's Women's Ice Hockey Team
We don't have enough international exposure.. That's really what it takes to competeDonne van Doesburgh, Captain - South African's Women's Ice Hockey Team
Listen to the world-class ice hockey player On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:
