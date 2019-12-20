Green Point flea market returns this Sunday
The Green Point Flea Market is making a comeback a decade after traders were evicted to make way for the Cape Town Stadium.
The City of Cape Town has called back all 98 historical traders who were a part of the original market.
It's estimated that some 200 trading opportunities have been created with the establishment of the new market which will be officially opened on Sunday.
The president of the South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita), Rosheda Muller, says members are excited to go back.
Traders will be back in business at parking area P4, adjacent to the athletics stadium.
After a long journey and struggle of never giving, we have arrived at the historical moment of going back.Rosheda Muller, President - South African Traders Alliance
The traders are excited.. we are expecting the entire Cape Town community to come and support as as we return.Rosheda Muller, President - South African Traders Alliance
Listen to the latest developments on Afternoon Drive:
More from Local
It was a lot of digging - Durban snake catcher describes python rescue operation
Zimbali Estate called expert snake catcher Nick Evans to remove a four-metre-long pregnant snake at the luxury resort in Ballito.Read More
Booze confiscations done for beachgoers' own good, says City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has expressed concern over the number fatal drownings this season and warns beach-goers about the laws.Read More
eNCA axes news boss Kanthan Pillay
Pillay was accused of editorial interference, censorship and ruling with an iron fist after a tweet thrust him into the spotlight.Read More
'We took our time to verify info before announcing Shiraaz Mohamed's escape'
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman (Gift of the Givers) responds to accusations that he put the kidnapped photojournalist's life in danger.Read More
eNCA fires acting head of news Kanthan Pillay
Pillay, who has been condemned for likening senior journalist Samkele Maseko to a rat, after the reporter resigned from the 24-hour channel this week has been fired.Read More
My daughter's drink was spiked at a larney CT beach club, recalls dad
She went out with colleagues on Saturday night and ended up convulsing in hospital after her drink was spiked at the seaside spot.Read More
Proposed West Coast wind farm could jeopardise tourism, says Peter Pickford
The environmental author and photographer is one of the people trying to stop the development of a wind farm along the West Coast.Read More
Commission to close EC initiation schools where young men died
At least 22 young men have died at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape and the CRL Rights Commission has declared suspensions.Read More
Sanef vows to get to the bottom of eNCA allegations by journo Samkele Maseko
Sanef has requested a meeting with the leadership at eNCA's newsroom following allegations of censorship and misconduct.Read More
'More court orders on the cards for outstanding traffic fines under Aarto Act'
Traffic officials will clamp down on unpaid fines when the controversial Aarto laws come into effect in June 2020, says Fines4U.Read More