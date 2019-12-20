Green Point flea market returns this Sunday

The Green Point Flea Market is making a comeback a decade after traders were evicted to make way for the Cape Town Stadium.

The City of Cape Town has called back all 98 historical traders who were a part of the original market.

It's estimated that some 200 trading opportunities have been created with the establishment of the new market which will be officially opened on Sunday.

The president of the South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita), Rosheda Muller, says members are excited to go back.

Traders will be back in business at parking area P4, adjacent to the athletics stadium.

After a long journey and struggle of never giving, we have arrived at the historical moment of going back. Rosheda Muller, President - South African Traders Alliance

The traders are excited.. we are expecting the entire Cape Town community to come and support as as we return. Rosheda Muller, President - South African Traders Alliance

