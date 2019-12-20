Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:05
Podcast Punt
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Health Feature: What are the common reasons for drowning at the beach?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Greg Bertish - President of Clifton surf lifesaving club
Tomorrow at 07:10
What eNCA and the issue of editorial interference
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ian Machon - Owner of MCQP
Jason Ball - Owner of Fashion Clubbers South Africa
Tomorrow at 08:10
What is the significance of Eskom arrests in light of need for public accountability?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Tomorrow at 08:50
Can Cape soccer teams recover in the PSL?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Mergers in the motoring industry
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor of Business Day motoring
Green Point flea market returns this Sunday

20 December 2019 4:20 PM
by
Tags:
Informal traders
Green Point Market
Green Point flea market
Traders who previously sold their goods at the informal market will be back in business starting Sunday, 22 December.

The Green Point Flea Market is making a comeback a decade after traders were evicted to make way for the Cape Town Stadium.

The City of Cape Town has called back all 98 historical traders who were a part of the original market.

It's estimated that some 200 trading opportunities have been created with the establishment of the new market which will be officially opened on Sunday.

The president of the South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita), Rosheda Muller, says members are excited to go back.

Traders will be back in business at parking area P4, adjacent to the athletics stadium.

After a long journey and struggle of never giving, we have arrived at the historical moment of going back.

Rosheda Muller, President - South African Traders Alliance

The traders are excited.. we are expecting the entire Cape Town community to come and support as as we return.

Rosheda Muller, President - South African Traders Alliance

Listen to the latest developments on Afternoon Drive:


