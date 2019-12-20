It was a lot of digging - Durban snake catcher describes python rescue operation

A pregnant python weighing around 33kg was rescued from the Zimbali Coastal Resort and Estate in KwaZulu-Natal this week.

Well-known Durban snake catcher Nick Evans says the four-metre-long python was rescued from a den under the stairs of a deck at the estate.

Evans explains that the snake had been basking on the porch and retreating underneath it for several days.

Evans and a fellow rescuer had to dig the snake out. The rescue operation was disrupted by an angry swarm of bees.

The resident staying at this house had noticed this python every day for the past few days basking on the deck. Nick Evans, Founder at KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation

The behaviour the python was displaying was that of a mother incubating and protecting eggs. Nick Evans, Founder at KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation

She was under the steps of a concrete deck. It was a lot of digging. Nick Evans, Founder at KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation

We irritated a swarm of bees and they came at us in full force. Nick Evans, Founder at KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation

The snake will be released once she lays her eggs, Evans says.

Listen to him describe the brave encounter: