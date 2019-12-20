Streaming issues? Report here
It was a lot of digging - Durban snake catcher describes python rescue operation

20 December 2019 5:28 PM
by
Tags:
Durban
Python
Zimbali
Nick Evans
snake catcher
Zimbali Estate called expert snake catcher Nick Evans to remove a four-metre-long pregnant snake at the luxury resort in Ballito.

A pregnant python weighing around 33kg was rescued from the Zimbali Coastal Resort and Estate in KwaZulu-Natal this week.

Well-known Durban snake catcher Nick Evans says the four-metre-long python was rescued from a den under the stairs of a deck at the estate.

Evans explains that the snake had been basking on the porch and retreating underneath it for several days.

Evans and a fellow rescuer had to dig the snake out. The rescue operation was disrupted by an angry swarm of bees.

The resident staying at this house had noticed this python every day for the past few days basking on the deck.

Nick Evans, Founder at KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation 

The behaviour the python was displaying was that of a mother incubating and protecting eggs.

Nick Evans, Founder at KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation 

She was under the steps of a concrete deck. It was a lot of digging.

Nick Evans, Founder at KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation 

We irritated a swarm of bees and they came at us in full force.

Nick Evans, Founder at KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation 

The snake will be released once she lays her eggs, Evans says.

Listen to him describe the brave encounter:


Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

