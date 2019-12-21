'Brave journalists' will ensure eNCA accountability amid Pillay furore - MMA

The fallout over former eNCA news chief Kanthan Pillay's treatment of a journalist who'd resigned and allegations of censorship resulted in his dismissal on Friday.

Pillay's now infamous tweet referring to "rats swimming towards a sinking ship" seemingly referenced political journalist Samkele Maseko's planned move to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The post - and the reported instruction for Maseko to leave the building without serving his notice period - sparked tweets by the journo detailing alleged incidents of censorship by the former director of news which led to outrage and condemnation.

Pillay is the founder of the Capitalist Party of South Africa which unsuccessfully contested the 2019 elections.

In another development following Pillay's dismissal, the news channel re-instated another reporter, Khayelihle Khumalo. He'd been suspended for tweeting about the EFF’s elective conference from his personal account, after the news channel announced it was boycotting the event.

eNCA staff stood in solidarity with Khumalo and Maseko on Friday, dressing in black to mark their disapproval of the treatment of their colleagues.

On Weekend Breakfast, Africa Melane gets the input of William Bird, director of Media Monitoring Africa (MMA).

He underscores the importance of journalism in any democratic country, describing the "brave journalists'" mass action as "extraordinary".

That would have fundamentally altered the dynamics in the newsroom on a scale that we've not seen before. William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

I think that's an incredibly positive response from our journalists. William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) welcomed Pillay's axing, saying it hoped this "marks the beginning of eNCA restoring its credibility".

Bird says the news channel has to come clean about the censorship allegations and confirm it will conduct an investigation and make the results public.

We know that if they don't do that we've got a group of brave journalists who're going to stand up and say 'Hey, we need to makes sure that this happens'. William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

