Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Lead SA: The Human impact of the Greyton Wildfire
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Karla Thiele - Close friend to Samantha G. O'Keefe, owner of Lismore vineyards
Tomorrow at 07:07
Foreign Nationals stuck in Cape Town
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Loren Landau - Director Of The Forced Migration Studies Programme at Wits University
Tomorrow at 08:45
Looking forward to boxing day test match
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Zaahier Adams - Cricket Journalist at Independent Media
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
[WATCH] Get your glitter on! It's MCQP time in the Mother City

21 December 2019 11:48 AM
by
Tags:
Cape Town
MCQP 2019
The Love Ball
5 dance floors, 50 performers.... It's all happening at The Love Ball at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

Every December, Capetonians gear up for the dress-up party of the year where "audacious outfits" are encouraged.

Since the Mother City Queer Project started out in 1994 it's built up a cult following of local and international fans who jet in from around the world to attend the annual themed event.

A highlight on Cape Town's gay calendar, it's also attracted a broader crowd of fun-lovers through the years says owner and event director, Ian McMahon.

You now have mom and dad that, once a year, they get dressed up and then granny has to come over and look after the kids and it's sort of their Flashback Thursday when we used to go and jol bigtime.

Ian McMahon, Owner and event director - MCQP

There are people coming tonight who weren't born when MCQP started.

Ian McMahon, Owner and event director - MCQP

The Love Ball takes place at the Cape Town International Stadium on Saturday night from 8 pm- here's a sneak peek of what to expect:

We've got the love element, we've got the ball element, we've got the soccer sporty element in the stadium... We were the first non-sporting event to happen at the Cape Town Stadium in 2010...

Ian McMahon, Owner and event director - MCQP

We've got 50 performers tonight. We've got the cast of Kinky Boots popping down to do a shoe on the main stage. We've got international DJs. We've got a a different range of acts to keep you occupied from 8 pm until 4 am.

Ian McMahon, Owner and event director - MCQP

And don't worry about Cape Town's capricious weather, says McMahon.

The party's indoors, everything's indoors.

Ian McMahon, Owner and event director - MCQP

Emphasizing that the costume party is a a "team sport", he has this advice for first-timers :

You work out your interpretation with your buddies, like 'we're going to make a giant hearts and put them on a belt and straps over the shoulders and we're all going to climb into them' and you all come along together.

Ian McMahon, Owner and event director - MCQP

There are still tickets available - book your spot at quicket.co.za.

For more on the Love Ball, take a listen:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
