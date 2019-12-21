[WATCH] Get your glitter on! It's MCQP time in the Mother City
Every December, Capetonians gear up for the dress-up party of the year where "audacious outfits" are encouraged.
Since the Mother City Queer Project started out in 1994 it's built up a cult following of local and international fans who jet in from around the world to attend the annual themed event.
A highlight on Cape Town's gay calendar, it's also attracted a broader crowd of fun-lovers through the years says owner and event director, Ian McMahon.
You now have mom and dad that, once a year, they get dressed up and then granny has to come over and look after the kids and it's sort of their Flashback Thursday when we used to go and jol bigtime.Ian McMahon, Owner and event director - MCQP
There are people coming tonight who weren't born when MCQP started.Ian McMahon, Owner and event director - MCQP
The Love Ball takes place at the Cape Town International Stadium on Saturday night from 8 pm- here's a sneak peek of what to expect:
We've got the love element, we've got the ball element, we've got the soccer sporty element in the stadium... We were the first non-sporting event to happen at the Cape Town Stadium in 2010...Ian McMahon, Owner and event director - MCQP
We've got 50 performers tonight. We've got the cast of Kinky Boots popping down to do a shoe on the main stage. We've got international DJs. We've got a a different range of acts to keep you occupied from 8 pm until 4 am.Ian McMahon, Owner and event director - MCQP
And don't worry about Cape Town's capricious weather, says McMahon.
The party's indoors, everything's indoors.Ian McMahon, Owner and event director - MCQP
Emphasizing that the costume party is a a "team sport", he has this advice for first-timers :
You work out your interpretation with your buddies, like 'we're going to make a giant hearts and put them on a belt and straps over the shoulders and we're all going to climb into them' and you all come along together.Ian McMahon, Owner and event director - MCQP
There are still tickets available - book your spot at quicket.co.za.
For more on the Love Ball, take a listen:
