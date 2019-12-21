Take safety precautions on beaches this festive season urges seasoned lifesaver

As the holiday beach season gets into full swing, lifeguards are being kept busy trying to prevent fatal drownings.

What are the basic safety precautions you should be following to keep yourself and your family safe in and on the water?

Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club president Greg Bertish says the most common initial mistake is one of attitude - too many people venture into the water in a mood of holiday excitement without giving it any thought.

Don't rush it, urges the all-round water man, especially if you are looking after children.

They get into that body of water or they jump on a boat before actually thinking. Greg Bertish, President - Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club

In water safety we learn 'slow is pro' and we always try and assess the situation. Greg Bertish, President - Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club

Look out for the lifeguards. Swim between the flags and chat to the life guards about the best and safest places. If there are no guards it is probably not a great place for you to swim with your children. Greg Bertish, President - Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club

If you decide to swim regardless, look out for the warning signs of rip currents and larger waves he says.

When hopping on to a boat, or any water craft for that matter, he urges the public to follow safety precautions.

Make sure you're wearing a life jacket always on a boat, whether you can swim or not. Make sure you're carrying flares. Greg Bertish, President - Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club

It's mandatory to always tell someone of your planned movements before heading out.

Whether you're going for a swim, whether you're going out on a surfboard or a standup paddle board or a kite board or on a boat, always tell someone where you are and what time you're expected back. Greg Bertish, President - Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club

Bertish also advises downloading a safety app like SafeTrx which the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) offers for free.

Rip currents are a common phenomenon which often get swimmers into trouble.

Bertish reminds beach goers of the danger signs:

watch out for water of a different colour

watch out for water moving in a different direction (eg pieces of floating seeweed)

There's no point in ever fighting a riptide. Never swim against it, swim across it and you will eventually wash into the beach. Greg Bertish, President - Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club

If you are in the City of Cape Town metropolitan area dial 107 for any emergency from a landline or public phone. If you are using a cell phone, dial 021 480 7700.

For more on water safety this holiday season, take a listen: