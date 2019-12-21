'He was a man of principle, an icon' Staggie's nephew tells mourners

Mourners at former gang boss Rashied Staggie's funeral in Cape Town have lauded his legacy.

The ex-Hard Livings leader was shot and killed while sitting in his car outside his Salt River home last Friday.

Former leader of the Hard Livings gang in the Western Cape Rashied Staggie was laid to rest on Saturday, 21 December 2019 after he was gunned down while sitting in his car outside his Salt River home. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN

RELATED: Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered

The hit was executed on the same street where his brother, Rashaad, was shot and set alight during a demonstration by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) in 1996.

RELATED: Mood in Manenberg 'precarious' as analyst fears revenge attacks over Staggie hit

EWN reports that family members at Rashied's funeral service became emotional as a slide show of his life was played and relatives paid tribute to him.

#RashiedStaggie His relatives sob loudly as a slide show plays. LI pic.twitter.com/eQWXmRfjM2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2019

#RashiedStaggie His daughter, Saadiqa, pays an emotional tribute to her father saying he she’s proud to be a product of him. LI pic.twitter.com/ErBoHeZu2t — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2019

Staggie's nephew, Taurique Naicker, hailed him as a "man of principle" and an "icon".

He was a man of stature... a leader in the community. He was a loving father, a husband, a brother and he was a friend to many. Taurique Naicker, Rashied Staggie's nephew

We will forever hold him in our hearts, a man for whom I have the utmost respect and admiration. He will be sorely missed. Taurique Naicker, Rashied Staggie's nephew

No arrests have been made in connection with Staggie's murder.