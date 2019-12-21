Streaming issues? Report here
'He was a man of principle, an icon' Staggie's nephew tells mourners

21 December 2019 3:50 PM
by
Tags:
Hard Livings gang
Rashied Staggie funeral
Family members praised the legacy of former gang boss Rashied Staggie at his funeral service in Cape Town on Saturday.

Mourners at former gang boss Rashied Staggie's funeral in Cape Town have lauded his legacy.

The ex-Hard Livings leader was shot and killed while sitting in his car outside his Salt River home last Friday.

Former leader of the Hard Livings gang in the Western Cape Rashied Staggie was laid to rest on Saturday, 21 December 2019 after he was gunned down while sitting in his car outside his Salt River home. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN

RELATED: Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered

The hit was executed on the same street where his brother, Rashaad, was shot and set alight during a demonstration by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) in 1996.

RELATED: Mood in Manenberg 'precarious' as analyst fears revenge attacks over Staggie hit

EWN reports that family members at Rashied's funeral service became emotional as a slide show of his life was played and relatives paid tribute to him.

Staggie's nephew, Taurique Naicker, hailed him as a "man of principle" and an "icon".

He was a man of stature... a leader in the community. He was a loving father, a husband, a brother and he was a friend to many.

Taurique Naicker, Rashied Staggie's nephew

We will forever hold him in our hearts, a man for whom I have the utmost respect and admiration. He will be sorely missed.

Taurique Naicker, Rashied Staggie's nephew

No arrests have been made in connection with Staggie's murder.


