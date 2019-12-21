'He was a man of principle, an icon' Staggie's nephew tells mourners
Mourners at former gang boss Rashied Staggie's funeral in Cape Town have lauded his legacy.
The ex-Hard Livings leader was shot and killed while sitting in his car outside his Salt River home last Friday.
RELATED: Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered
The hit was executed on the same street where his brother, Rashaad, was shot and set alight during a demonstration by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) in 1996.
RELATED: Mood in Manenberg 'precarious' as analyst fears revenge attacks over Staggie hit
EWN reports that family members at Rashied's funeral service became emotional as a slide show of his life was played and relatives paid tribute to him.
#RashiedStaggie His relatives sob loudly as a slide show plays. LI pic.twitter.com/eQWXmRfjM2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2019
#RashiedStaggie His daughter, Saadiqa, pays an emotional tribute to her father saying he she’s proud to be a product of him. LI pic.twitter.com/ErBoHeZu2t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2019
Staggie's nephew, Taurique Naicker, hailed him as a "man of principle" and an "icon".
He was a man of stature... a leader in the community. He was a loving father, a husband, a brother and he was a friend to many.Taurique Naicker, Rashied Staggie's nephew
We will forever hold him in our hearts, a man for whom I have the utmost respect and admiration. He will be sorely missed.Taurique Naicker, Rashied Staggie's nephew
No arrests have been made in connection with Staggie's murder.
More from Local
'Brave journalists' will ensure eNCA accountability amid Pillay furore - MMA
Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird comments on the dramatic events at the news channel and journos standing up to management.Read More
It was a lot of digging - Durban snake catcher describes python rescue operation
Zimbali Estate called expert snake catcher Nick Evans to remove a four-metre-long pregnant snake at the luxury resort in Ballito.Read More
Green Point flea market returns this Sunday
Traders who previously sold their goods at the informal market will be back in business starting Sunday, 22 December.Read More
Booze confiscations done for beachgoers' own good, says City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has expressed concern over the number fatal drownings this season and warns beach-goers about the laws.Read More
eNCA axes news boss Kanthan Pillay
Pillay was accused of editorial interference, censorship and ruling with an iron fist after a tweet thrust him into the spotlight.Read More
'We took our time to verify info before announcing Shiraaz Mohamed's escape'
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman (Gift of the Givers) responds to accusations that he put the kidnapped photojournalist's life in danger.Read More
eNCA fires acting head of news Kanthan Pillay
Pillay, who has been condemned for likening senior journalist Samkele Maseko to a rat, after the reporter resigned from the 24-hour channel this week has been fired.Read More
My daughter's drink was spiked at a larney CT beach club, recalls dad
She went out with colleagues on Saturday night and ended up convulsing in hospital after her drink was spiked at the seaside spot.Read More
Proposed West Coast wind farm could jeopardise tourism, says Peter Pickford
The environmental author and photographer is one of the people trying to stop the development of a wind farm along the West Coast.Read More
Commission to close EC initiation schools where young men died
At least 22 young men have died at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape and the CRL Rights Commission has declared suspensions.Read More