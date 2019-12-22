Streaming issues? Report here
SAHRC commissioner calls on City to help displaced CT refugees with shelter

22 December 2019 9:29 AM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Refugees
SAHRC
Court interdict
Chris Nissen
emergency shelter
The refugees are facing an eviction threat after the City of Cape Town brought an urgent court application.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is calling on the City of Cape Town to make emergency shelter available for refugees facing eviction from the central Methodist Mission Church.

The refugees are facing an eviction threat after the City brought an urgent interdict claiming that the refugees have violated health and safety bylaws.

RELATED: Refugees unlikely to leave CT church without alternative shelter - Braam Hanekom

The SAHRC Western Cape regional commissioner Chris Nissen says he finds it strange that City officials claim they don't have emergency housing.

Nissen says authorities must make a plan to provide shelter for the refugees because says extraordinary situations demand extraordinary measures.

The City's JP Smith told CapeTalk this week that providing such emergency shelter would create a precedent.

RELATED: 'Locals won't tolerate City building emergency shelters for foreign nationals'

Nissen has called on the municipality to help integrate the refugees into local communities rather than evicting them.

The City says they don't have enmergnecy hosuing but I find that very strange.

Rev Chris Nissen, Western Cape regional commissioner - SAHRC

There is a crisis situation. The authority must find out what they can do.

Rev Chris Nissen, Western Cape regional commissioner - SAHRC

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


