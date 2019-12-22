Over R330k raised to help owner of Lismore wine farm recover from Greyton fire

More than R 330,000 has been raised so far to help the owner of the Lismore wine farm rebuild after the devastating wildfire that destroyed the estate.

Lismore wine farm is the home and livelihood of Samantha O'Keefe and her children.

The farmer and winemaker lost her homestead, cellar and everything she built since 2003 in a blazing fire on Tuesday.

She also lost two cats and a dog.

O'Keefe's close friend, Karla Thiele, says the wine community and general public have united to help raise funds for the family.

O'Keefe was out at Greyton Village when she heard that her wine farm was on fire, Thiele explains.

She had apparently been reassured by authorities that the fire wouldn't reach her farm. However, an unpredictable change in wind direction led to her farm going up in flames.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows that the week-long fire was started by two children.

They didn't realise the extent of the fire. Karla Thiele, a close friend to Samantha G. O'Keefe

They were in Greyton Village at the time and suddenly Sam got a phone call from her maid to say that the farm was up in flames. Karla Thiele, a close friend to Samantha G. O'Keefe

She drove through a burning fire. The front of her car was melted as she was trying to rescue her farm workers and pets. Karla Thiele, a close friend to Samantha G. O'Keefe

It was a change in wind direction. Nobody could have predicted that. Karla Thiele, a close friend to Samantha G. O'Keefe

Click here to visit the crowd-funding page and help Lismore return to its glory.

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane: