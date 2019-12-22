Funnyman Donovan Goliath describes the good, the bad and ugly of the comedy biz

Comedian Donovan Goliath says he never saw comedy as a goal or career path growing up.

Born and raised in Umtata, Donovan hit it off in the comedy scene in Johannesburg's cultural hub Melville.

There, he partnered with fellow comedians, Nicholas and Jason, who both happen to share the same surname as him.

The three manage the Goliath and Goliath agency.

Though it's widely believed that they are brothers, Donovan says they are not related.

The professional jokester describes his journey from art to advertising to comedy.

I've never wanted to be in stand-up comedy. It's never been a dream. Donovan Goliath, comedian

I've always loved a attention. Donovan Goliath, comedian

