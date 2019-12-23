Casac welcomes rumoured arrests of Eskom and Transnet bigwigs in the new year

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) says it welcomes the news that former Eskom and Transnet top brass allegedly involved in state capture are set to be arrested within weeks.

Sources from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told_Sunday Times _that four former Eskom executives would be arrested as early as January.

Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says the imminent arrests are a sign that the working relationship between the SIU and NPA is slowly improving.

Some of the big names mentioned include former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh, former Eskom and Transnet CEO Brian Molefe as well as former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.

Naidoo says the arrests must go further than just senior executives to also include what he calls "the real architects of the state capture project".

Furthermore, he argues that the money lost to corruption most be recovered, in addition to the criminal prosecutions.

It is rumoured that these arrests will be forthcoming. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Casac

It's the start of the process of the criminal justice system kicking in and doing what it's supposed to do. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Casac

