Casac welcomes rumoured arrests of Eskom and Transnet bigwigs in the new year
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) says it welcomes the news that former Eskom and Transnet top brass allegedly involved in state capture are set to be arrested within weeks.
Sources from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told_Sunday Times _that four former Eskom executives would be arrested as early as January.
Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says the imminent arrests are a sign that the working relationship between the SIU and NPA is slowly improving.
Some of the big names mentioned include former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh, former Eskom and Transnet CEO Brian Molefe as well as former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.
Naidoo says the arrests must go further than just senior executives to also include what he calls "the real architects of the state capture project".
Furthermore, he argues that the money lost to corruption most be recovered, in addition to the criminal prosecutions.
It is rumoured that these arrests will be forthcoming.Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Casac
It's the start of the process of the criminal justice system kicking in and doing what it's supposed to do.Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Casac
Listen to the discussion with Africa Melane:
More from Politics
AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free
Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is a free man after President Ramaphosa announced early prison releases last week.Read More
Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef
SA Editors' Forum's Sbu Ngalwa weighs in on the backlash around 24-hour news channel eNCA and former reporter Samkele Maseko.Read More
Cabinet ditches land reform fund and other land panel recommendations
Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation.Read More
Former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says it involves a contract that was signed using dubious means.Read More
[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom
A fire started at the Majuba Power Station incline conveyor belt system at 3pm Wednesday afternoon causing a coal silo to burn.Read More
EC initiation deaths rise to 22: 'Parents and criminals part of problem'
EC House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana says criminals are capitalising on loopholes in current legislation.Read More
Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter
The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
'Locals won't tolerate City building emergency shelters for foreign nationals'
Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith says the refugee accommodation is DHA function, but it is not stepping up.Read More
Early release of prisoners could be political move, says criminal reform expert
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and jailed King Dalindyebo are among the prisoners granted a special remission of sentence.Read More
More from Local
Durban man accused of kidnapping two-year-old child appears before court
The man allegedly took a two-year child from a trolley at a shopping mall in Umhlanga last week. CCTV footage has been spreading.Read More
Number of road deaths worries Mbalula
The transport minister says 589 people have already been killed on South Africa's roads this festive season.Read More
Africa Melane, the new chair of the Fleur du Cap Awards, on his love for theatre
Africa Melane, the host of CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast Show, is the newly appointed chair of the Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards.Read More
Members of #ImStaying surprising waitrons with 100% tips for the holidays
The Facebook group #ImStaying has almost one million members and many of them are getting behind a special Christmas challenge.Read More
Cape officers get e-bikes to stay on criminals' tails this festive season
Officers from the tourism law-enforcement unit were issued with electric bicycles so they can stay on top of crime in the CBD.Read More
Damage caused by fire at Balfour substation still being assessed
Three transformers were affected after being struck by lightning on Sunday following an error in the system.Read More
A look back at the icons we lost in 2019
Here's a recap of some of the tragic deaths that made headlines this year.Read More
Staggie's murder symbolic of 'the death of the old order' - criminologist
The funeral for ex-gang boss Rashied Staggie was held on Saturday. Criminologist Dr Simon Howell looks at what his death means.Read More
AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free
Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is a free man after President Ramaphosa announced early prison releases last week.Read More
'He was a man of principle, an icon' Staggie's nephew tells mourners
Family members praised the legacy of former gang boss Rashied Staggie at his funeral service in Cape Town on Saturday.Read More