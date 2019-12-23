AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free

The AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been released from prison.

Dalinyebo was serving 12 years for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice.

The AbaThembu monarch is among a group of over 14,000 prisoners granted a special remission of sentence by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Reconciliation Day.

Last month, King Dalinyebo made headlines after the ANC called for his temporary release in order to attend the funeral of amaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu.

He later decided against attending the funeral to avoid causing any distractions.