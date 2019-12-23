Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free

23 December 2019 9:00 AM
by
Tags:
Eastern Cape
Jail
Prison
AbaThembu King
Remission of sentence
King Dalinyebo
prison sentence
early release
Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is a free man after President Ramaphosa announced early prison releases last week.

The AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been released from prison.

Dalinyebo was serving 12 years for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice.

The AbaThembu monarch is among a group of over 14,000 prisoners granted a special remission of sentence by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Reconciliation Day.

RELATED: Early release of prisoners could be political move, says criminal reform expert

Last month, King Dalinyebo made headlines after the ANC called for his temporary release in order to attend the funeral of amaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu.

He later decided against attending the funeral to avoid causing any distractions.


23 December 2019 9:00 AM
by
Share this:
