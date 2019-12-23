Staggie's murder symbolic of 'the death of the old order' - criminologist
The murder of former Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie is symbolic of the death of the old order on the Cape Flats, says criminologist Dr Simon Howell.
Howell says the traditional gang landscape, made up of street and prison gangs, has been replaced with much smaller and more fragmented criminal groupings.
RELATED: Mood in Manenberg 'precarious' as analyst fears revenge attacks over Staggie hit
Staggie's funeral was held over the weekend at the Jubilee Community Church in Observatory, where many hailed him as an icon.
RELATED: Hit on Rashied Staggie done to undermine Hard Livings gang, says criminologist
While his death will not eliminate gangsterism, Howell says it will have an impact on the Hard Livings gang.
Listen to the discussion with Africa Melane:
More from Local
Durban man accused of kidnapping two-year-old child appears before court
The man allegedly took a two-year child from a trolley at a shopping mall in Umhlanga last week. CCTV footage has been spreading.Read More
Number of road deaths worries Mbalula
The transport minister says 589 people have already been killed on South Africa's roads this festive season.Read More
Africa Melane, the new chair of the Fleur du Cap Awards, on his love for theatre
Africa Melane, the host of CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast Show, is the newly appointed chair of the Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards.Read More
Members of #ImStaying surprising waitrons with 100% tips for the holidays
The Facebook group #ImStaying has almost one million members and many of them are getting behind a special Christmas challenge.Read More
Cape officers get e-bikes to stay on criminals' tails this festive season
Officers from the tourism law-enforcement unit were issued with electric bicycles so they can stay on top of crime in the CBD.Read More
Damage caused by fire at Balfour substation still being assessed
Three transformers were affected after being struck by lightning on Sunday following an error in the system.Read More
A look back at the icons we lost in 2019
Here's a recap of some of the tragic deaths that made headlines this year.Read More
Casac welcomes rumoured arrests of Eskom and Transnet bigwigs in the new year
According to reports, senior former Eskom and Transnet executives and directors could be arrested as early as January 2020.Read More
AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free
Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is a free man after President Ramaphosa announced early prison releases last week.Read More
'He was a man of principle, an icon' Staggie's nephew tells mourners
Family members praised the legacy of former gang boss Rashied Staggie at his funeral service in Cape Town on Saturday.Read More