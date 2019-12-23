Staggie's murder symbolic of 'the death of the old order' - criminologist

The murder of former Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie is symbolic of the death of the old order on the Cape Flats, says criminologist Dr Simon Howell.

Howell says the traditional gang landscape, made up of street and prison gangs, has been replaced with much smaller and more fragmented criminal groupings.

Staggie's funeral was held over the weekend at the Jubilee Community Church in Observatory, where many hailed him as an icon.

While his death will not eliminate gangsterism, Howell says it will have an impact on the Hard Livings gang.

