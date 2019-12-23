Family of boy (5) who was shot dead at his Lavender Hill home now living in fear

The distraught family of a five-year-old boy who was shot dead in Lavender Hill can't sleep, according to a close community member.

The community of Lavender Hill has been left reeling after little Valentino Grootetjie was gunned down in the yard of his home over the weekend.

He was killed on Saturday as one of the Cape’s most notorious former gang leaders was buried.

It's believed that the boy was struck by stray bullets while gunmen were chasing down a man from a rival gang.

Lavender Hill activist Lucinda Evans says the family has been taken to a place of safety amid fears that the gunmen could return to their home.

In the last 24 hours, the parents and the grandmother didn't sleep. Lucinda Evans, Community activist

They are very afraid that there might be a comeback of these gangsters because the person that was being chased, who ran into their backyard, lives down the road. Lucinda Evans, Community activist

It's just mass devastation for the family and for us as a community. Lucinda Evans, Community activist

Evans says the community is currently raising funds to help the family with funeral costs.

She has condemned the excessive media coverage which focused on the funeral of former Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie while another child died on the Cape Flats.

There is a war on the children on the Cape Flats. Lucinda Evans, Community activist

Our children are not even safe to play in our own backyard... When bullets are coming through the windows and doors, where will our children be safe? Lucinda Evans, Community activist

If you wish to donate towards the funeral of five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie, contact Lucinda Evans on 0734244665.

Listen to the discussion with Lester Kiewit: