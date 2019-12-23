Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark
The widely used formula for calculating a dog's age is wrong, argues UK-based mathematical biologist Christian Yates.
One human year does not equal to seven dog years. Yates claims it's more complicated than that.
The commonly held belief comes from dividing the average human life expectancy of about 77 by the canine life expectancy of about 11.
RELATED: SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy’s leg
Yates has written an insightful article published by The Conversation explaining all the factors to consider when calculating canine age.
He says a dog's breed, age of sexual maturity, physiological indicators, lifestyle and other genetic factors all contribute to a canine's biological age.
According to Yates, measuring a dog's biological age can help pet owners better understand the animal's life expectancy and rate of ageing.
RELATED: Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why
This whole factor of seven that we are taught as kids doesn't quite cut it anymore.Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology - University of Bath
It's quite useful to know how long you expect to have your dog around. Your dog isn't going to live as long as you are.Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology - University of Bath
Smaller dogs tend to live a lot longer than bigger dogs. It really depends on the species.Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology - University of Bath
Listen to the fascinating discussion:
More from Lifestyle
Members of #ImStaying surprising waitrons with 100% tips for the holidays
The Facebook group #ImStaying has almost one million members and many of them are getting behind a special Christmas challenge.Read More
Take safety precautions on beaches this festive season urges seasoned lifesaver
Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club's Greg Bertish runs through the checks you should be doing to keep your family safe this holiday.Read More
[WATCH] Get your glitter on! It's MCQP time in the Mother City
5 dance floors, 50 performers.... It's all happening at The Love Ball at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.Read More
It was a lot of digging - Durban snake catcher describes python rescue operation
Zimbali Estate called expert snake catcher Nick Evans to remove a four-metre-long pregnant snake at the luxury resort in Ballito.Read More
Meet the captain who led SA's women's ice hockey team to victory at world champs
South Africa's women’s ice hockey team claimed gold in division three at the recent World Championships in Bulgaria.Read More
8 tips to protect your immune system over the holidays
Changes to routine over the holidays can compromise your health, says Pharma Dynamics Allergy and Immunity Portfolio Manager.Read More
How clean are your hands? This school experiment has gone viral
A US school did an experiment with slices of bread...and the results may be a bit scary.Read More
5 essential holiday safety checks for your car
End-of-year holidays mean long road trips for many South Africans and an alarming increase in traffic accidents and fatalities.Read More
8 tips to really unplug and unwind over the upcoming festive break
Here are simple tips to destress and recharge over the holidays.Read More
CapeTalk tucks into more than a trifling trifle with celeb chef Pete Goffe-Wood
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood and Woolworth's TASTE food director Abigail Donnelly brings the ultimate trifle into the studio.Read More
More from World
Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder
'The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing,' the prosecutor said in a statement.Read More
Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries
The US government has banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei, reports news outlet Deutsche Welle.Read More
Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter
The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
SA journo Shiraaz Mohamed ‘escapes’ from captivity in Syria - reports
Gift of the Givers received information that after being helped to escape, Mohamed was handed over to Turkish intelligence.Read More
UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?
UK correspondent Peter Anderson gives his take on what's described as UK's most significant election for a generation.Read More
UK voters head to polls in general election that could decide future of Brexit
Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to secure a majority government so that he can "get Brexit done" as promised.Read More
Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates
Mpho Popps shares his views about modelling to his daughter what a good relationship with a man should look like.Read More
Live audience was behind Zozibini Tunzi's 'very regal quality and authenticity''
American journalist Alexis Loinaz was at the Miss Universe pageant and says Zozibini represents a sea-change in pageantry.Read More
"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad"
Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be.Read More