Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark

The widely used formula for calculating a dog's age is wrong, argues UK-based mathematical biologist Christian Yates.

One human year does not equal to seven dog years. Yates claims it's more complicated than that.

The commonly held belief comes from dividing the average human life expectancy of about 77 by the canine life expectancy of about 11.

Yates has written an insightful article published by The Conversation explaining all the factors to consider when calculating canine age.

He says a dog's breed, age of sexual maturity, physiological indicators, lifestyle and other genetic factors all contribute to a canine's biological age.

According to Yates, measuring a dog's biological age can help pet owners better understand the animal's life expectancy and rate of ageing.

This whole factor of seven that we are taught as kids doesn't quite cut it anymore. Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology - University of Bath

It's quite useful to know how long you expect to have your dog around. Your dog isn't going to live as long as you are. Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology - University of Bath

Smaller dogs tend to live a lot longer than bigger dogs. It really depends on the species. Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology - University of Bath

