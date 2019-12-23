Streaming issues? Report here
Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark

23 December 2019 12:05 PM
by
Tags:
Dogs
Life expectancy
dog years
dog age
A mathematical biologist from the University of Bath in England explains why the “factor-of-seven” conversion rule isn't accurate.

The widely used formula for calculating a dog's age is wrong, argues UK-based mathematical biologist Christian Yates.

One human year does not equal to seven dog years. Yates claims it's more complicated than that.

The commonly held belief comes from dividing the average human life expectancy of about 77 by the canine life expectancy of about 11.

RELATED: SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy's leg

Yates has written an insightful article published by The Conversation explaining all the factors to consider when calculating canine age.

He says a dog's breed, age of sexual maturity, physiological indicators, lifestyle and other genetic factors all contribute to a canine's biological age.

According to Yates, measuring a dog's biological age can help pet owners better understand the animal's life expectancy and rate of ageing.

RELATED: Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why

This whole factor of seven that we are taught as kids doesn't quite cut it anymore.

Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology - University of Bath

It's quite useful to know how long you expect to have your dog around. Your dog isn't going to live as long as you are.

Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology - University of Bath

Smaller dogs tend to live a lot longer than bigger dogs. It really depends on the species.

Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology - University of Bath

Listen to the fascinating discussion:


Share this:
