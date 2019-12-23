Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Meet the captain who led SA's women's ice hockey team to victory at world champs South Africa's women’s ice hockey team claimed gold in division three at the recent World Championships in Bulgaria. 20 December 2019 3:30 PM
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019. 18 December 2019 11:05 AM
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent. 15 December 2019 11:38 AM
View all Sport
Casac welcomes rumoured arrests of Eskom and Transnet bigwigs in the new year According to reports, senior former Eskom and Transnet executives and directors could be arrested as early as January 2020. 23 December 2019 9:48 AM
AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is a free man after President Ramaphosa announced early prison releases last week. 23 December 2019 9:00 AM
Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef SA Editors' Forum's Sbu Ngalwa weighs in on the backlash around 24-hour news channel eNCA and former reporter Samkele Maseko. 20 December 2019 8:23 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Number of road deaths worries Mbalula The transport minister says 589 people have already been killed on South Africa's roads this festive season. 23 December 2019 3:41 PM
Africa Melane, the new chair of the Fleur du Cap Awards, on his love for theatre Africa Melane, the host of CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast Show, is the newly appointed chair of the Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards. 23 December 2019 3:35 PM
Members of #ImStaying surprising waitrons with 100% tips for the holidays The Facebook group #ImStaying has almost one million members and many of them are getting behind a special Christmas challenge. 23 December 2019 2:39 PM
View all Local
Members of #ImStaying surprising waitrons with 100% tips for the holidays The Facebook group #ImStaying has almost one million members and many of them are getting behind a special Christmas challenge. 23 December 2019 2:39 PM
Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark A mathematical biologist from the University of Bath in England explains why the “factor-of-seven” conversion rule isn't accurate. 23 December 2019 12:05 PM
Take safety precautions on beaches this festive season urges seasoned lifesaver Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club's Greg Bertish runs through the checks you should be doing to keep your family safe this holiday. 21 December 2019 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Looming Moody’s downgrade 'final nail in junk status coffin' - Mantshantsha South Africa is on the verge of junk status and Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom and other SOEs need to get their act together. 20 December 2019 12:59 PM
Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries The US government has banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei, reports news outlet Deutsche Welle. 20 December 2019 11:26 AM
How do we make investment decisions in weird times? How do we make investment decisions in weird times? Some personal finance advice from a wealth manager. 19 December 2019 8:06 PM
View all Business
Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

23 December 2019 12:08 PM
by
Tags:
Jamal Khashoggi
Khashoggi murder
'The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing,' the prosecutor said in a statement.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but two top figures investigated over the killing have been exonerated, Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said Monday.

"The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing," the prosecutor said in a statement.

Saudi prosecutors had said deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri oversaw the Washington Post columnist's killing in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October 2018 and that he was advised by the royal court's media czar Saud al-Qahtani.

However, Qahtani was investigated but not indicted "due to insufficient evidence" and Assiri was investigated and charged but eventually acquitted on the same grounds, the statement said.

Of the 11 unnamed individuals indicted in the case, five were sentenced to death, three face jail terms totalling 24 years, and the others were acquitted.

The prosecutor said that the Riyadh court hearing the case held a total of nine sessions attended by representatives of the international community as well as Khashoggi's relatives.

"We found that Khashoggi's murder was not premeditated," the statement said.


This article first appeared on EWN : Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder


More from World

Family and dog on beach pets 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark

23 December 2019 12:05 PM

A mathematical biologist from the University of Bath in England explains why the “factor-of-seven” conversion rule isn't accurate.

Read More arrow_forward

5G internet connectivity 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries

20 December 2019 11:26 AM

The US government has banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei, reports news outlet Deutsche Welle.

Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter

18 December 2019 12:25 PM

The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass.

Read More arrow_forward

180919 SANDF AAD 010

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 1:54 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.

Read More arrow_forward

photojournalist-shiraaz-mohjpg

SA journo Shiraaz Mohamed ‘escapes’ from captivity in Syria - reports

15 December 2019 10:48 AM

Gift of the Givers received information that after being helped to escape, Mohamed was handed over to Turkish intelligence.

Read More arrow_forward

191020borisjpg

UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?

12 December 2019 6:18 PM

UK correspondent Peter Anderson gives his take on what's described as UK's most significant election for a generation.

Read More arrow_forward

Boris Johnson UK elections government Conservative Party 123rfpolitics 123rf

UK voters head to polls in general election that could decide future of Brexit

12 December 2019 12:19 PM

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to secure a majority government so that he can "get Brexit done" as promised.

Read More arrow_forward

mpho-popps-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates

12 December 2019 7:39 AM

Mpho Popps shares his views about modelling to his daughter what a good relationship with a man should look like.

Read More arrow_forward

191209zozigif

Live audience was behind Zozibini Tunzi's 'very regal quality and authenticity''

10 December 2019 1:08 PM

American journalist Alexis Loinaz was at the Miss Universe pageant and says Zozibini represents a sea-change in pageantry.

Read More arrow_forward

kabelo-thathe-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad"

9 December 2019 12:42 PM

Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be.

Read More arrow_forward

AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free

Local Politics

