Damage caused by fire at Balfour substation still being assessed

Eskom says a team is on-site at a substation in Balfour, Mpumalanga after a fire.

The team is currently testing a set of transformers affected by the fire which was caused by lightning on Sunday.

The utility says one of three transformers was completely destroyed.

Eskom general manager in Mpumalanga Phil Khumalo says they were working 'really hard' to restore power as they are cognisant that it is the festive season.

The one transformer is completely destroyed and we are not going to be able to use it so we need to replace it. The other two are being tested. Phil Khumalo, Eskom general manager in Mpumalanga

We at the moment think only transformer number three is not fully affected, as soon as we have done full tests on that one, we will bring it online and then serve the 5,800 customers. Phil Khumalo, Eskom general manager in Mpumalanga

