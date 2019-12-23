Cape officers get e-bikes to stay on criminals' tails this festive season

The City of Cape Town's crime-fighting unit that focuses on tourism safety in the city centre is now on wheels.

The newly-established tourism law-enforcement unit has been issued with seven electric bicycles to help broaden the team's patrol footprint.

The city's mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says the officers have been deployed in the city centre and along tourism hotspots such as the cable car parking areas, the V&A Waterfront bridg and the Bo-Kaap.

Today we issued electric bicycles to those officers so they can get around a little bit more effectively. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The e-bikes will just make us so much more effective. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

He says law-enforcement officers across the Cape will be working extra hours in order to bolster up capacity during the festive period.

Smith says this period sees a high number of crimes, especially, pickpocketing, smash-and-grabs, card-skimming, and opprtunistic crime in the CBD.