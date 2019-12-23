Members of #ImStaying surprising waitrons with 100% tips for the holidays
Supporters of the "I’m Staying Campaign" have accepted the Christmas challenge for the group's members to leave a 100% tip for waitrons this festive season.
The challenge was championed by a member in the #ImStaying Facebook group and several other people have since followed suit.
The Facebook group #ImStaying has 977,224 members, dubbed "stayers" and continues to grow daily.
The campaign's founder, Jarette Petzer, says he's grateful that the initiative has garnered so much support.
I think the group is achieving exactly what it set out to do, which is good thoughts, good words and good deeds.Jarette Petzer, Founder of #I'mStaying
Every single South African or person that has bought into the vision of #I'mStaying is living by those principles. They are sharing, they are caring, giving and going out of their way to affect the lives of ordinary South Africans.Jarette Petzer, Founder of #I'mStaying
Listen to the discussion for more:
