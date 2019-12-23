Members of #ImStaying surprising waitrons with 100% tips for the holidays

Supporters of the "I’m Staying Campaign" have accepted the Christmas challenge for the group's members to leave a 100% tip for waitrons this festive season.

The challenge was championed by a member in the #ImStaying Facebook group and several other people have since followed suit.

The Facebook group #ImStaying has 977,224 members, dubbed "stayers" and continues to grow daily.

The campaign's founder, Jarette Petzer, says he's grateful that the initiative has garnered so much support.

I think the group is achieving exactly what it set out to do, which is good thoughts, good words and good deeds. Jarette Petzer, Founder of #I'mStaying

Every single South African or person that has bought into the vision of #I'mStaying is living by those principles. They are sharing, they are caring, giving and going out of their way to affect the lives of ordinary South Africans. Jarette Petzer, Founder of #I'mStaying

