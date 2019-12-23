Africa Melane, the new chair of the Fleur du Cap Awards, on his love for theatre

CapeTalk's very own Africa Melane has been appointed as the new chair of the annual Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards.

Melane will chair the panel of judges of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, taking over from his predecessor Melanie Burke.

He has been a judge at the performing arts competition for the past eight years and has also MC'ed the annual awards ceremony.

Melane says the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards are arguably the most prestigious and credible theatre awards in the country.

For more than 50 years, it's been a wonderful celebration of excellence in theatre in the city. Africa Melane, Chair - Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards

He explains that the judging panel consists of theatre critics and people who are "passionately in love with the craft".

As the chair of the panel, he will not cast a vote but he will have a critical role in helping the panellists.

He remembers the first time he fell in love with theatre - during a primary school outing to the Baxter Theatre where he watched the South African musical, Ipi Ntombi.

The auditorium went dark and within 30 seconds we were taken to the beautiful sounds and smells of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. I remember marvelling at the magic of it all. Africa Melane, Chair - Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards

Listen to the discussion On The Yellow Couch: