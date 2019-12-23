Africa Melane, the new chair of the Fleur du Cap Awards, on his love for theatre
CapeTalk's very own Africa Melane has been appointed as the new chair of the annual Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards.
Melane will chair the panel of judges of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, taking over from his predecessor Melanie Burke.
He has been a judge at the performing arts competition for the past eight years and has also MC'ed the annual awards ceremony.
Melane says the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards are arguably the most prestigious and credible theatre awards in the country.
For more than 50 years, it's been a wonderful celebration of excellence in theatre in the city.Africa Melane, Chair - Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards
He explains that the judging panel consists of theatre critics and people who are "passionately in love with the craft".
As the chair of the panel, he will not cast a vote but he will have a critical role in helping the panellists.
He remembers the first time he fell in love with theatre - during a primary school outing to the Baxter Theatre where he watched the South African musical, Ipi Ntombi.
The auditorium went dark and within 30 seconds we were taken to the beautiful sounds and smells of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. I remember marvelling at the magic of it all.Africa Melane, Chair - Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards
Listen to the discussion On The Yellow Couch:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Get your glitter on! It's MCQP time in the Mother City
5 dance floors, 50 performers.... It's all happening at The Love Ball at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 December 2019
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
Shekhinah and Unathi set to create musical magic at Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts
For the first time ever, two female powerhouses in music Unathi and Shekhinah will share the stage at the popular concert series.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
RuPaul's Drag Race winner touring SA: 'It's stunning and gorgeous, I love!
Alaska 5000 is touring SA for the first time and catches up with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival called off for 2020 run
For the first time in 62 years, organisers have had to cancel the annual Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival for the 2020 season.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.Read More
I make it up as I go along, says Jack Reacher author Lee Child
“Blue Moon” is the latest Jack Reacher novel and crime author Lee Child describes how he goes about developing a thrilling plot.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
More from Local
Durban man accused of kidnapping two-year-old child appears before court
The man allegedly took a two-year child from a trolley at a shopping mall in Umhlanga last week. CCTV footage has been spreading.Read More
Number of road deaths worries Mbalula
The transport minister says 589 people have already been killed on South Africa's roads this festive season.Read More
Members of #ImStaying surprising waitrons with 100% tips for the holidays
The Facebook group #ImStaying has almost one million members and many of them are getting behind a special Christmas challenge.Read More
Cape officers get e-bikes to stay on criminals' tails this festive season
Officers from the tourism law-enforcement unit were issued with electric bicycles so they can stay on top of crime in the CBD.Read More
Damage caused by fire at Balfour substation still being assessed
Three transformers were affected after being struck by lightning on Sunday following an error in the system.Read More
A look back at the icons we lost in 2019
Here's a recap of some of the tragic deaths that made headlines this year.Read More
Staggie's murder symbolic of 'the death of the old order' - criminologist
The funeral for ex-gang boss Rashied Staggie was held on Saturday. Criminologist Dr Simon Howell looks at what his death means.Read More
Casac welcomes rumoured arrests of Eskom and Transnet bigwigs in the new year
According to reports, senior former Eskom and Transnet executives and directors could be arrested as early as January 2020.Read More
AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free
Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is a free man after President Ramaphosa announced early prison releases last week.Read More
'He was a man of principle, an icon' Staggie's nephew tells mourners
Family members praised the legacy of former gang boss Rashied Staggie at his funeral service in Cape Town on Saturday.Read More