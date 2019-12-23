Streaming issues? Report here
Number of road deaths worries Mbalula

23 December 2019 3:41 PM
by
The transport minister says 589 people have already been killed on South Africa's roads this festive season.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula despite a 30% decrease compared to last year this time, he is concerned about the number of fatalities on the road.

Speaking during a visit to the Beitbridge border post on Monday, the minister said 589 people have already been killed on South Africa's roads this festive season.

He said that authorities had recorded 489 fatal crashes since the start of the holiday period.

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has the full report.

Mr Mbalula is saying he is worried that people are not heeding government's call, driver behaviour. While it is improving, it is not going at the pace at he would like it to go.

Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN

He is saying that he is very concerned.

Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN

He says what they have seen more is that drunk driving continues to be highest of the list with 1,193 drivers already arrested for drunk driving, 200 of them for speeding.

Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN

Click on the link below to hear the full story...


This article first appeared on 702 : Number of road deaths worries Mbalula


by
