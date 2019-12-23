Number of road deaths worries Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula despite a 30% decrease compared to last year this time, he is concerned about the number of fatalities on the road.
Speaking during a visit to the Beitbridge border post on Monday, the minister said 589 people have already been killed on South Africa's roads this festive season.
He said that authorities had recorded 489 fatal crashes since the start of the holiday period.
Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has the full report.
Mr Mbalula is saying he is worried that people are not heeding government's call, driver behaviour. While it is improving, it is not going at the pace at he would like it to go.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN
He is saying that he is very concerned.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN
He says what they have seen more is that drunk driving continues to be highest of the list with 1,193 drivers already arrested for drunk driving, 200 of them for speeding.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN
