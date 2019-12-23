Durban man accused of kidnapping two-year-old child appears before court
A Durban man accused of kidnapping a two-year-old child from a shopping mall last week made a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday.
Ntandoyenkosi Bulose faces a charge of kidnapping after he allegedly took a two-year child from a trolley at Crescent Shopping Mall in Umhlanga last Thursday.
CCTV footage of the apparent incident has been making the rounds on social media.
Attempted child kidnapping last week at a supermarket in Umhlanga KZN. pic.twitter.com/vHYHD9bv7m— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 23, 2019
Bulose will remain in police custody until next Monday when he is expected to apply for bail, reports EWN's Nkosikhona Duma.
State prosecutors have asked for more time to investigate the suspect's possible involvement with a criminal syndicate.
He tried to apply for bail but the state requested for more time to investigate the matter.Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
They are following up on leads that might possibly link Bulose to a criminal syndicate that kidnaps children.Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph:
This article first appeared on 702 : Durban man accused of kidnapping two-year-old child appears before court
