Teen who allegedly broke puppy's leg goes AWOL

The 17-year-old Bloemfontein bodybuilder who is facing charges of animal cruelty is apparently missing in action.

The SPCA in Bloemfontein laid criminal charges against the teen last week after he allegedly broke his dog's leg to test his strength.

SPCA inspector Duan Matthee rescued the pup, named Rover, from a home in the Bayswater area and laid criminal charges against the young man.

He says the teen did not show up for his court appearance last week and his parents have refused to speak to SPCA officials who have visited the home on several occasions since the incident.

As I understand, the boy went AWOL for his court hearing. Duan Matthee, SPCA inspector

We went to the house to meet the parents, but they don't want to open for us. They don't want to respond. Duan Matthee, SPCA inspector

Police have not issued a warrant of arrest or updated SPCA officials yet.

Matthee says the animal welfare organisation will meet with police on Tuesday for an update on the matter.

Meanwhile, it's the still a long road of recovery ahead for Rover, whose leg was amputated last week.

A Pretoria woman is expected to adopt the pup and pay for all his medical care, including a possible prosthetic limb.

