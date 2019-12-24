5 things to know about the 2020 Cape Town Street Parade, including road closures
The Cape Town Street Parade, previously known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” procession of the “Kaapse Klopse”, sees thousands of minstrels from all areas across Cape Town performing in the streets of the city centre.
Here are a few things worth knowing about the 2020 edition of the Cape Town Street Parade:
- The 2020 Cape Town Street Parade will take place on Saturday 4 January 2020 rather than the traditional date of 2 January, as the sunset of 2 January 2020 coincides with the Friday Jum’ah of the Muslim community.
- The troupes will march from Hanover Street in District Six and head towards the City Hall, where they will march in a horse-shoe shape onto the Grand Parade and back onto Darling Street. They continue up Darling Street into Adderley Street, up Wale Street to Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap. Crowds line the streets along the full route to experience the colourful musical spectacle.
- Before the troupes march past, entertainment will be provided on a stage on the Grand Parade in front of City Hall from 12h00. There will be an opening ceremony at around 1pm, with an address by the Mayor of Cape Town, and celebrations will continue up until 10pm.
- The event is free to the public and all the people of Cape Town and visitors to the Mother City are encouraged to be a part of Africa’s largest cultural festival. There are R 100 tickets available from Computicket for the Golden Circle, a cordoned off area which will afford ticket holders some of the best views of the troupes and the entertainment.
- There will be a large number of street closures (see below) and people are encouraged to travel into the city with a drop and go service or to use public transport.
For up to date news and information on the Cape Town Street Parade, keep an eye on the Facebook Page.
Information supplied.
