Kanya Cekeshe will have to comply with conditions set out by parole board - dept
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe is back home with his family after he was released from prison on Tuesday morning.
RELATED: The chains have fallen: Kanya Cekeshe is free
Cekeshe is now on parole and has several conditions attached to his release, explains Department of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.
Phiri says Cekeshe qualified for parole after his sentence was reduced by 12 months as a result of the remissions granted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
We can confirm that Mr Cekeshe is home as we speak.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services
It does follow the announcement of the remissions which has the effect of reducing a sentence by a year, that has the knock-on effect of bringing his parole date forward considerably.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services
Cekeshe was placed on a pre-release programme following the president's announcement.
He and many other offenders have submitted their biometric and DNA information to the South African Police Service (Saps) and Home Affairs so that authorities can monitor whether they are wanted for any other crimes.
Phiri explains that Cekeshe will be under correctional supervision and integrated back into society through the department's Community Corrections Offices.
The Correctional Services Parole Board has also set out specific conditions for his release.
Such an individual is then integrated back into society... subject to the Correctional Services Parole Board setting out conditions for the individual.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services
In the case of Mr Cekeshe, we are nor privy to that information. But there are standard conditions such as being available when required and Correctional Services knowing your movement and whereabouts.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services
Listen to the discussion for more details:
More from Politics
Casac welcomes rumoured arrests of Eskom and Transnet bigwigs in the new year
According to reports, senior former Eskom and Transnet executives and directors could be arrested as early as January 2020.Read More
AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free
Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is a free man after President Ramaphosa announced early prison releases last week.Read More
Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef
SA Editors' Forum's Sbu Ngalwa weighs in on the backlash around 24-hour news channel eNCA and former reporter Samkele Maseko.Read More
Cabinet ditches land reform fund and other land panel recommendations
Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation.Read More
Former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says it involves a contract that was signed using dubious means.Read More
[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom
A fire started at the Majuba Power Station incline conveyor belt system at 3pm Wednesday afternoon causing a coal silo to burn.Read More
EC initiation deaths rise to 22: 'Parents and criminals part of problem'
EC House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana says criminals are capitalising on loopholes in current legislation.Read More
Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter
The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
'Locals won't tolerate City building emergency shelters for foreign nationals'
Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith says the refugee accommodation is DHA function, but it is not stepping up.Read More
More from Local
More than 150 shack fires in Cape Town this December
Fire and Rescue Service's Jermaine Carelse says officials remain concerned about the spate of informal settlement fires.Read More
CPF calls for gang ceasefire after man shot dead on Prince George Drive
The Steenberg CPF says the bloodshed over this holiday period has been deplorable.Read More
Capetonians raise enough money to cover funeral of slain Lavender Hill boy
Thanks to the generosity of CapeTalk listeners and other locals, a struggling Lavender Hill family can bury their murdered child.Read More
5 things to know about the 2020 Cape Town Street Parade, including road closures
Cape Town's annual klopse parade will take place on Saturday 4 January 2020 rather than the usual date of 2 January.Read More
Teen who allegedly broke puppy's leg goes AWOL
A 17-year-old boy failed to appear in court after the SPCA laid charges of animal cruelty against him for breaking his dog's leg.Read More
The chains have fallen: Kanya Cekeshe is free
The student activist has been behind bars since December 2017, serving an eight-year sentence for damage to property and public violence during the Fees Must Fall protests in 2016.Read More
Durban man accused of kidnapping two-year-old child appears before court
The man allegedly took a two-year child from a trolley at a shopping mall in Umhlanga last week. CCTV footage has been spreading.Read More
Number of road deaths worries Mbalula
The transport minister says 589 people have already been killed on South Africa's roads this festive season.Read More
Africa Melane, the new chair of the Fleur du Cap Awards, on his love for theatre
Africa Melane, the host of CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast Show, is the newly appointed chair of the Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards.Read More
Members of #ImStaying surprising waitrons with 100% tips for the holidays
The Facebook group #ImStaying has almost one million members and many of them are getting behind a special Christmas challenge.Read More