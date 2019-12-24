Streaming issues? Report here
Kanya Cekeshe will have to comply with conditions set out by parole board - dept

24 December 2019 9:22 AM
by
Tags:
Ronald Lamola
Cyril Ramaphosa
Justice Department
Parole Board
Chrispin Phiri
Kanya Cekeshe
Correctional Services Parole Board
Freed student activist became eligible for parole after his sentence was reduced by 12 months, explains the Justice Department.

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe is back home with his family after he was released from prison on Tuesday morning.

RELATED: The chains have fallen: Kanya Cekeshe is free

Cekeshe is now on parole and has several conditions attached to his release, explains Department of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

Phiri says Cekeshe qualified for parole after his sentence was reduced by 12 months as a result of the remissions granted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

We can confirm that Mr Cekeshe is home as we speak.

Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services

It does follow the announcement of the remissions which has the effect of reducing a sentence by a year, that has the knock-on effect of bringing his parole date forward considerably.

Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services

Cekeshe was placed on a pre-release programme following the president's announcement.

He and many other offenders have submitted their biometric and DNA information to the South African Police Service (Saps) and Home Affairs so that authorities can monitor whether they are wanted for any other crimes.

Phiri explains that Cekeshe will be under correctional supervision and integrated back into society through the department's Community Corrections Offices.

The Correctional Services Parole Board has also set out specific conditions for his release.

Such an individual is then integrated back into society... subject to the Correctional Services Parole Board setting out conditions for the individual.

Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services

In the case of Mr Cekeshe, we are nor privy to that information. But there are standard conditions such as being available when required and Correctional Services knowing your movement and whereabouts.

Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services

Listen to the discussion for more details:


