Capetonians raise enough money to cover funeral of slain Lavender Hill boy
Capetonians have united and raised enough funds to give little Valentino Grootetjie a dignified burial.
The five-year-old boy was shot and killed outside his family home in Lavender Hill on Saturday.
RELATED: Family of boy (5) who was shot dead at his Lavender Hill home now living in fear
His family had no money to bury the child.
On Monday, community activist Lucinda Evans put out a call for help with donations on CapeTalk and listeners responded generously.
Enough funds have now been raised to help the struggling family with funeral costs, explains fellow community worker Tracey Saunders.
Yesterday on @CapeTalk & @Twitter we appealed for assistance to bury 5 year old Valentino, shot dead on Saturday.— tracey saunders (@curiousgyrl) December 24, 2019
By today @PhilisaAbafaziB have received sufficient funds to bury him with dignity.
Thank you to each & everyone for sharing & contributing @AfricaMelane @lesterkk
Thanks to the generosity of CapeTalk listeners and people on social media, we've actually been able to raise enough funds.Tracey Saunders, Treasurer - Philisa Abafazi Bethu
I just want to say thank you very much to all the listeners who contributed, shared and told their friends. We've been overwhelmed by the support.Tracey Saunders, Treasurer - Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the five-year-old boy.
Listen to the update:
