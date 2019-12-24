CPF calls for gang ceasefire after man shot dead on Prince George Drive

The Steenberg community policing forum (CPF) has confirmed the murder of a man on Prince George Drive in Lavender Hill.

The man was apparently shot dead by two gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the CPF's chair Grant Walbraght.

Police were on the scene this morning after the deceased's body was found on the road at around 3am.

According to the information at my disposal, two guys shot and wounded this person with multiple shots. He was dead on the scene. Grant Walbraght, Chairperson - Steenberg CPF

At the same time, Cape Town's Anti-Gang Unit has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy in Lavender Hill on Saturday. They are expected to appear in court on Friday.

Walbraght has urged gangs to agree to a ceasefire over the holiday period.

He's also pleaded with police and law-enforcement agencies to increase their manpower on the ground.

We are appealing to these gangs to at least put down their weapons. It's Christmas time, it's school holidays. It's a time of peace and goodwill and they are killing each other. Grant Walbraght, Chairperson - Steenberg CPF

