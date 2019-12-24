Streaming issues? Report here
CPF calls for gang ceasefire after man shot dead on Prince George Drive

24 December 2019 11:06 AM
by
Tags:
CPF
Lavender Hill
Lavender Hill shooting
Steenberg CPF
Prince George Drive
man shot dead
The Steenberg CPF says the bloodshed over this holiday period has been deplorable.

The Steenberg community policing forum (CPF) has confirmed the murder of a man on Prince George Drive in Lavender Hill.

The man was apparently shot dead by two gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the CPF's chair Grant Walbraght.

Police were on the scene this morning after the deceased's body was found on the road at around 3am.

According to the information at my disposal, two guys shot and wounded this person with multiple shots. He was dead on the scene.

Grant Walbraght, Chairperson - Steenberg CPF

At the same time, Cape Town's Anti-Gang Unit has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy in Lavender Hill on Saturday. They are expected to appear in court on Friday.

Walbraght has urged gangs to agree to a ceasefire over the holiday period.

He's also pleaded with police and law-enforcement agencies to increase their manpower on the ground.

We are appealing to these gangs to at least put down their weapons. It's Christmas time, it's school holidays. It's a time of peace and goodwill and they are killing each other.

Grant Walbraght, Chairperson - Steenberg CPF

Listen to the discussion with Africa Melane:












