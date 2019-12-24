More than 150 shack fires in Cape Town this December

There have been about 154 informal settlement fires since the start of December, according to the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says it's too early to confirm whether the figures have dropped or increased compared to the fire season last year.

Three people died in a blaze in Masiphumelele, in Hout Bay on Monday.

Over the weekend, another three people lost their lives in separate shack fires.

Firefighters have responded to a total of 2,100 emergency calls so far this month.

Carelse says many informal settlements are so dense and deep that the City's fire services often struggle to reach the homes in need of help.

The informal settlement fires are a worry and concern for us. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service

The access roads are normally blocked... If we cannot get into the area, a lot more of the homes and belongings will be lost. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service

He says fire awareness campaigns are ongoing to help educate vulnerable communities about the dangers of fires and how to mitigate them.

In addition, the City has been distributing fire extinguishers and smoke alarms in various areas

