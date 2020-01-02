Why the annual klopse parade is an important part of Cape Town's fabric

The Cape Town Street Parade, commonly known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” procession has been going for more than a century.

This year, the parade will take place on Saturday, 4 January 2020.

Young and old are participating in this year's Cape Minstrels event, minstrels say they've been practicing for a year to outperform competition. Picture: Natalie Malgas/EWN.

The streets of Cape Town come alive every year with colourful costumes, glitter and spirited Ghoema music.

But the day has a deeper meaning and significance, explains Muneeb Gambeno, the director at Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association.

The parade pays homage to the day on which enslaved ancestors found freedom for themselves.

In the mid-19th Century, slaves in the Cape were given a day off on the second of January to celebrate the new year.

Gambeno says it's been 112 years of the formalised carnival parade, but it has existed long before then.

He says the event is a celebration of culture and socio-political freedom, largely among Cape Town's coloured community.

We celebrate our freedom. We celebrate our culture and tradition which started prior to the abolishment of slavery at the Cape. Muneeb Gambeno, Director - Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association

It's an expression of an identity of the people of the Cape. Muneeb Gambeno, Director - Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association

We get caught up in the colourful costumes and the music, but there is deeper meaning to it for many of us. Muneeb Gambeno, Director - Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association

Gambeno retells the history of the event and describes its revolution over the years.

Listen to the discussion for more of his insights: