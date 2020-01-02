‘Don’t Litter. The Sea Starts Here’ - campaign targets Gansbaai stormwater waste
A campaign along the Western Cape's southern coastline is fighting back against marine pollution.
In Gansbaai, stormwater drains have been marked with signage reading, “Don’t Litter. The Sea Starts Here”.
The stormwater stencils are phase two of Project Storm, a joint initiative by the Overstrand Municipality, Marine Dynamics and the Dyer Island Conservation Trust.
This follows after the first phase of the project which saw nets placed over drain outlets across Gansbaai in June last year.
Project co-ordinator Brenda Du Toit says cigarette butts were the number one polluted item found ins stormwater nets recovered over the past six months.
RELATED: Giant cigarette butts on Cape beaches, don't toss your stompies!
A total of 25,671 cigarette butts were collected from 12 nets since June, she explains.
Other waste items include food wrappers, containers, chip packets, paper packaging, plastic bottles and cans.
Du Toit says the campaign aims to expand from Gansbaai to further along the coastline in a bid to minimise the impact of pollution on marine wildlife.
She's stressed the importance of government-driven campaigns to support the ongoing work of non-profit organisations.
When we clean up, we see a particularly bad problem in Gansbaai Harbour with the stormwater drain and what was coming out of there. It was almost impossible to clean.Brenda Du Toit, Project Support - Marine Dynamics and Dyer Island Conservation Trust
We are seeing ingestion by turtles, penguins.Brenda Du Toit, Project Support - Marine Dynamics and Dyer Island Conservation Trust
Marine pollution and pollution, in general, is a study of human behaviour. It's our attitude that is driving what we are seeing at the moment.Brenda Du Toit, Project Support - Marine Dynamics and Dyer Island Conservation Trust
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Image credit: Dyer Island Conservation Trust
