‘Don’t Litter. The Sea Starts Here’ - campaign targets Gansbaai stormwater waste

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:41
Moolah Mondays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Tomorrow at 07:22
: I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:21
Matric Results: What to do if you're left underwhelmed by them
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Nuraan Davids - Professor of Philosophy of Education at University Of Stellenbosch
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Meet the captain who led SA's women's ice hockey team to victory at world champs South Africa's women’s ice hockey team claimed gold in division three at the recent World Championships in Bulgaria. 20 December 2019 3:30 PM
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019. 18 December 2019 11:05 AM
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent. 15 December 2019 11:38 AM
View all Sport
'SA needs to see big fish of state capture prosecuted to shift public sentiment' Investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says prosecutions and convictions are needed this year to restore public confidence. 3 January 2020 10:08 AM
Kanya Cekeshe will have to comply with conditions set out by parole board - dept Freed student activist became eligible for parole after his sentence was reduced by 12 months, explains the Justice Department. 24 December 2019 9:22 AM
Casac welcomes rumoured arrests of Eskom and Transnet bigwigs in the new year According to reports, senior former Eskom and Transnet executives and directors could be arrested as early as January 2020. 23 December 2019 9:48 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
'Betrayed' Green Point traders plan to protest trading ban over soccer match Less than two weeks after the return of the Green Point Flea market, traders have been barred from business during Sunday match. 4 January 2020 1:36 PM
Eskom classifying strategic maintenance as unplanned breakdowns - energy analyst Energy expert Chris Yelland says several thousand megawatts of 'unplanned breakdowns' over festive season is actually maintenance. 4 January 2020 11:14 AM
Thousands to converge on city centre for colourful Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities The annual Minstrel Parade kicks off at the Parade at noon on Saturday, with several road closures between District 6 and Bo-Kaap. 4 January 2020 9:42 AM
View all Local
Thousands to converge on city centre for colourful Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities The annual Minstrel Parade kicks off at the Parade at noon on Saturday, with several road closures between District 6 and Bo-Kaap. 4 January 2020 9:42 AM
Cape Town couple shares vegan food inspo through pop-up dinners Thinking of transitioning to a vegan lifestyle? This vegan couple shares advice for people crossing to over to a plant-based diet. 3 January 2020 3:06 PM
5 pro tips on how to declutter and get rid of stuff that's holding you back Cape Town-based organising consultant James Smal shares some expert tips on how to make room for new things in 2020. 2 January 2020 3:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Eskom classifying strategic maintenance as unplanned breakdowns - energy analyst Energy expert Chris Yelland says several thousand megawatts of 'unplanned breakdowns' over festive season is actually maintenance. 4 January 2020 11:14 AM
Looming Moody’s downgrade 'final nail in junk status coffin' - Mantshantsha South Africa is on the verge of junk status and Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom and other SOEs need to get their act together. 20 December 2019 12:59 PM
Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries The US government has banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei, reports news outlet Deutsche Welle. 20 December 2019 11:26 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

‘Don’t Litter. The Sea Starts Here’ - campaign targets Gansbaai stormwater waste

2 January 2020 12:47 PM
by
Tags:
Pollution
Gansbaai
Overberg District Municipality
marine life
Stormwater drains
marine pollution
Marine Dynamics
Dyer Island Conservation Trust
A campaign by the Overstrand Municipality and two ocean conservation groups is sending a strong message against marine pollution.

A campaign along the Western Cape's southern coastline is fighting back against marine pollution.

In Gansbaai, stormwater drains have been marked with signage reading, “Don’t Litter. The Sea Starts Here”.

The stormwater stencils are phase two of Project Storm, a joint initiative by the Overstrand Municipality, Marine Dynamics and the Dyer Island Conservation Trust.

This follows after the first phase of the project which saw nets placed over drain outlets across Gansbaai in June last year.

Project co-ordinator Brenda Du Toit says cigarette butts were the number one polluted item found ins stormwater nets recovered over the past six months.

RELATED: Giant cigarette butts on Cape beaches, don't toss your stompies!

A total of 25,671 cigarette butts were collected from 12 nets since June, she explains.

Other waste items include food wrappers, containers, chip packets, paper packaging, plastic bottles and cans.

Du Toit says the campaign aims to expand from Gansbaai to further along the coastline in a bid to minimise the impact of pollution on marine wildlife.

She's stressed the importance of government-driven campaigns to support the ongoing work of non-profit organisations.

When we clean up, we see a particularly bad problem in Gansbaai Harbour with the stormwater drain and what was coming out of there. It was almost impossible to clean.

Brenda Du Toit, Project Support - Marine Dynamics and Dyer Island Conservation Trust

We are seeing ingestion by turtles, penguins.

Brenda Du Toit, Project Support - Marine Dynamics and Dyer Island Conservation Trust

Marine pollution and pollution, in general, is a study of human behaviour. It's our attitude that is driving what we are seeing at the moment.

Brenda Du Toit, Project Support - Marine Dynamics and Dyer Island Conservation Trust

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Image credit: Dyer Island Conservation Trust


2 January 2020 12:47 PM
by
Tags:
Pollution
Gansbaai
Overberg District Municipality
marine life
Stormwater drains
marine pollution
Marine Dynamics
Dyer Island Conservation Trust

More from Local

cape-town-stadium-aerial-viewjpg

'Betrayed' Green Point traders plan to protest trading ban over soccer match

4 January 2020 1:36 PM

Less than two weeks after the return of the Green Point Flea market, traders have been barred from business during Sunday match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity infrastructure, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Eskom classifying strategic maintenance as unplanned breakdowns - energy analyst

4 January 2020 11:14 AM

Energy expert Chris Yelland says several thousand megawatts of 'unplanned breakdowns' over festive season is actually maintenance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180102-minstrel-parade-9jpg

Thousands to converge on city centre for colourful Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities

4 January 2020 9:42 AM

The annual Minstrel Parade kicks off at the Parade at noon on Saturday, with several road closures between District 6 and Bo-Kaap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

green-and-vegan-facebook-imagepng

Cape Town couple shares vegan food inspo through pop-up dinners

3 January 2020 3:06 PM

Thinking of transitioning to a vegan lifestyle? This vegan couple shares advice for people crossing to over to a plant-based diet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200103-jp-balous-edjpg

Refugee activist to remain in police custody following court appearance in CT

3 January 2020 1:52 PM

Refugee activist JP Balous is facing eight assault charges and will remain in police custody until next week Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141231IEBMatrics04.jpg

Umalusi gives 2019 matric results stamp of approval

3 January 2020 1:29 PM

Results for 787,000 matric candidates have been approved for release by quality assurance body Umalusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chilli-m-ukhozi-fm-facebook-imagejfif

Veteran radio jock 'Chilli M' dies

3 January 2020 11:14 AM

Tributes have started pouring in on social media for veteran radio presenter Vukani Masinga, popularly known as Chilli M.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200103-melville-mourners-edjpg

[VIDEO] Joburg residents hold night vigil to remember Melville shooting victims

3 January 2020 10:45 AM

Mourners from across Joburg gathered outside Poppy's restaurant in Mellville to honour the two women killed on New Year's Eve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Duduzane Zuma

'SA needs to see big fish of state capture prosecuted to shift public sentiment'

3 January 2020 10:08 AM

Investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says prosecutions and convictions are needed this year to restore public confidence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170813illegal-gunjpg

Police collect almost 1,500 firearms in first month of gun amnesty

3 January 2020 9:37 AM

South Africans have a chance to rid themselves of illegal guns. The public has until May to hand over weapons, no questions asked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

180102-minstrel-parade-9jpg

Thousands to converge on city centre for colourful Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities

4 January 2020 9:42 AM

The annual Minstrel Parade kicks off at the Parade at noon on Saturday, with several road closures between District 6 and Bo-Kaap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

green-and-vegan-facebook-imagepng

Cape Town couple shares vegan food inspo through pop-up dinners

3 January 2020 3:06 PM

Thinking of transitioning to a vegan lifestyle? This vegan couple shares advice for people crossing to over to a plant-based diet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clothes organised and folded to clear closet clutter

5 pro tips on how to declutter and get rid of stuff that's holding you back

2 January 2020 3:58 PM

Cape Town-based organising consultant James Smal shares some expert tips on how to make room for new things in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kaapse-klopse-2015---kfm-3.jpg

Why the annual klopse parade is an important part of Cape Town's fabric

2 January 2020 11:41 AM

Muneeb Gambeno, the director at Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, explains the symbolism behind the annual Cape minstrels parade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends at a bar drinking wine 123rflifestyle 123rf

Booze-free pop-up bar shaking things up for the sober curious

2 January 2020 10:01 AM

The global movement towards moderate and mindful drinking has spawned a growing market of alcohol-free drinks - and now, a bar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nicholas-goliath-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"

24 December 2019 7:42 AM

As a father, Nicholas Goliath believes in teaching his sons to respect boundaries and, to treat hold women in high regard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

credit card machine.jpg

Members of #ImStaying surprising waitrons with 100% tips for the holidays

23 December 2019 2:39 PM

The Facebook group #ImStaying has almost one million members and many of them are getting behind a special Christmas challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family and dog on beach pets 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark

23 December 2019 12:05 PM

A mathematical biologist from the University of Bath in England explains why the “factor-of-seven” conversion rule isn't accurate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181227clifton-beach03jpg

Take safety precautions on beaches this festive season urges seasoned lifesaver

21 December 2019 3:21 PM

Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club's Greg Bertish runs through the checks you should be doing to keep your family safe this holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mcqp-the-love-balljpg

[WATCH] Get your glitter on! It's MCQP time in the Mother City

21 December 2019 11:48 AM

5 dance floors, 50 performers.... It's all happening at The Love Ball at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom classifying strategic maintenance as unplanned breakdowns - energy analyst

Local Business

'Betrayed' Green Point traders plan to protest trading ban over soccer match

Local

EWN Highlights

WCED hopes for matric pass rate of above 80%

4 January 2020 5:15 PM

Lesotho diplomats run illegal alcohol ring in SA

4 January 2020 4:47 PM

‘His voice was unmistakable’ – tributes for Chilli M

4 January 2020 3:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA