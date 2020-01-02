Parents urged to accompany learners when they collect matric results

The Department of Basic Education has encouraged parents and guardians to accompany learners when they collect their matric results next week.

Matric results for the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams will be released on Tuesday, 7 January and on Wednesday, January 8 for the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

Basic Education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says parents and learners must go through the results very carefully and talk with teachers before deciding on their next steps.

According to Mhlanga, the matric results will be printed over the weekend and delivered to schools across the country ahead of Wednesday.

We have gone through all the necessary steps. We will start printing statement of results tomorrow and into the weekend so that they are distributed to all the schools where exams take place. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Basic Education Department

On Wednesday 8 January, all our candidates should be able to receive their results. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Basic Education Department

Listen to the status update with the department's Elijah Mhlanga: